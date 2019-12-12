The Smeds And The Smoos Hb Julia Donaldson

- Soar into space with this glorious love story of alien folk, from
- the creators of The Gruffalo and Stick Man.
- The Smeds (who are red) never mix with the Smoos (who are blue).
- So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love, their families strongly
- disapprove. But peace is restored and love conquers all in this
- happiest of love stories. There's even a gorgeous purple baby to
- celebrate!
- With fabulous rhymes and breathtaking illustrations,
- this book is literally out of this world!
