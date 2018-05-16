By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun 300Ts Gift Set

image 1 of Braun 300Ts Gift Set
£ 40.00
£40.00/each
  • The Braun Series 3 rechargeable electric foil shaver is tough on beards and smooth on skin. The 3-pressure sensitive shaving elements adapt perfectly to every facial contour and shave in intuitive straight lines. Designed and engineered in Germany, the Braun Series 3 razor is built to last. A gift he'll love.
  • 3 pressure-sensitive shaving elements for efficiency and skin comfort
  • 2 rechargeable long-life NiMH batteries
  • Designed and engineered in Germany by Braun
  • Durable cordless electric shaver, waterproof to -5 meters

  • The appliance is provided with a special cord set with an integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is risk of electric shock. Never use the appliance with damaged trimmers or special cord set. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are given supervision by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure that they do not play with the appliance.

  • Procter & Gamble Consumer Relations, Cobalt, Newcastle
  • 0800 7837010
  • For further details, please contact our customer service.

