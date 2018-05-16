Nivea Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Skin 60+ 50Ml
- The replenishing formula unfolds its nourishing effect during the night and supports your skin's natural nightly regeneration processes.
- Q10 Power anti-wrinkle night cream with 100% skin identical Q10 and 100% organic argan oil
- Moisturises for 24h
- Specially formulated for 60+ skin
- Visibly reduces wrinkles in 4 weeks
- Firmer feeling skin in 14 days
- Q10 works in perfect harmony with your skin and naturally fights the ageing process
- Regenerates skin while you sleep
Aqua, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Dimethicone, Synthetic Beeswax, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Calcium Pantothenate, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum
Made in Germany
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
50ml ℮
