Dr Oetker Rose Gold Blush Sprinkles 115G
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Dr. Oetker Rose Gold Blush Sprinkles are the ultimate sprinkles for insta-worthy bakes. Featuring pink and white strands and gold balls, this pretty-in-pink selection is ideal for making any occasion, that little bit more glamorous and special. Sprinkle over icing on cookies, cupcakes and bakes.
- Perfect for birthdays, kids baking and gender reveal cakes
- Sprinkle over our Vanilla Buttercream for easy finished look
- Pack size: 115g
Sugar, Modified maize starch, Starch (wheat, maize), Dextrose, Glucose syrup, Rice flour, Vegetable oils (coconut, rapeseed), Colours (curcumin, titanium dioxide, iron oxides and hydroxides), Cocoa butter, Glazing agent (shellac), Thickener (tragacanth), Colouring foods (concentrates from beetroot juice, radish, sweet potato), Emulsifier (sunflower lecithins), Anti-caking agent (talc), Acid (citric acid), Salt, Flavouring
- Contains: Wheat
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.
- Great sprinkled on cupcakes and whole cakes. Apply to buttercream and icing just before it sets or onto ice cream just before serving.
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
115g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1687 kJ/397 kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|96g
|of which sugars
|88g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.02g
