Dr Oetker Platinum Grdleaf Gelatine 13G

Dr Oetker Platinum Grdleaf Gelatine 13G

£2.00
£15.38/100g

Product Description

  • Pork Fine Leaf Gelatine Platinum Grade
  • Did You Know?
  • You can add decorations such as fruit to clear jellies, to add extra texture to your desserts.
  • Dr. Oetker Platinum Grade Leaf Gelatine is the finest quality leaf available and is used by professionals. Giving you the perfect set everytime, it's great for jellies, marshmallows and terrines. The finished set is clear and smooth and delivers a melt in the mouth texture. Each pack contains 8 leaves. 4 Leaves will set one pint of liquid.
  • Superior Results Since 1891
  • Our Platinum Grade Leaf Gelatine, as used by professionals, gives a beautifully clear and clean set and delivers a melt-in-the-mouth texture to entremets, terrines, mousses and jellies.
  • Superior set & texture
  • Pack size: 13G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Gelatine, Gelatine fit for human consumption

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature away from strong odoursBest Before End See back of pack.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

  • Get in Touch
Net Contents

8 x 13g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great for cooking, jelly in home made pork pies or

5 stars

Great for cooking, jelly in home made pork pies or home made lemon jelly with fresh lemons as it's almost impossible to get lemon jelly when I want to make cheesecake

