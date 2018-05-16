Dr Oetker Chocolate Salted Caramel Tray Kit 425G
- Energy1096 kJ 262 kcal13%
- Fat14g20%
- Saturates7.9g40%
- Sugars24g27%
- Salt0.29g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713 kJ/410 kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate Cake Mix with Salted Caramel Flavoured Icing Mix
- The Dr. Oetker Chocolate & Salted Caramel Traybake Kit provides you with the sponge and icing mix you need to create a deliciously rich treat for any sweet tooth.
- Just add eggs, milk and margarine to offer guests a sweet treat with their cup of tea. The Dr. Oetker Chocolate & Salted Caramel Traybake serves 12, so is perfect for cooking up on a Sunday and stashing into lunchboxes for the week ahead.
- The Chocolate & Salted Caramel Traybake Kit is part of the Dr. Oetker Sharing Slices range. Why not try one of our other flavours: Lemon Drizle, Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream Style Icing.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Just add eggs, milk & butter
- Serves 12
- Pack contains carrot cake mix, icing mix & a baking tray
- Rich chocolate sponge and salted caramel buttercream topping
- Pack size: 425g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat flour, Dark chocolate (7%) (cocoa mass, sugar, cocoa butter, emulsifier (lecithins)), Fat reduced cocoa powder (6.5%), Wheat starch, Raising agents (diphosphates, sodium carbonates), Modified potato starch, Salt, Natural flavouring, Caramelised sugar syrup, Maltodextrin, Cocoa solids 52% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk, Soy and Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature.Best Before End See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Baking Time 25-30 mins
- You Will Need:
- For the sponge:
- 3 medium eggs
- 50ml (3 tbsp) milk
- 100g butter
- For the icing:
- 60g butter
- 25ml (2 tbsp) milk
- Get Baking!
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C / fan 160°C / gas mark 4. Assemble your baking tray following the instructions. Do not grease the tray.
- Mix together in a bowl the baking mix, eggs, milk and butter. Then, using a wooden spoon, stir all your ingredients together until smooth.
- Pour the mixture evenly into the prepared tray.
- Bake in the middle of the oven for 25-30 minutes or until a skewer, inserted fully into the centre of the sponge, comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely.
- Now make up your icing by whisking together the icing mix, butter and milk until light and fluffy. Spread evenly to cover your traybake, cut into 12 portions and serve.
- Why Not Try...
- ...a layer of rich salted caramel to top your chocolate traybake instead.
- You Will Need:
- Salted Caramel
- Icing mix
- 60g butter
- 170ml double cream
- Place the icing mix, butter and double cream into a pan on a medium heat. Stir continuously until all is melted and combined. Bring to a boil and allow to boil for 2 minutes until you have a thick caramel sauce. Allow to cool then pour over your traybake and leave to set, then cut into 12 portions.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as prepared**)
|per slice 64g (as prepared**)
|%* per slice
|Energy
|1713 kJ/410 kcal
|1096 kJ/262 kcal
|13%
|Fat
|22 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|12 g
|7.9 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|47 g
|30 g
|12%
|of which sugars
|37 g
|24 g
|27%
|Protein
|5.5 g
|3.5 g
|7%
|Salt
|0.46 g
|0.29 g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**300g mix, 125g salted caramel icing, 3 medium eggs, 75ml semi-skimmed milk and 160g butter
|-
|-
|-
