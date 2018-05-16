Dr Oetker Carrot Cake Traybake Kit 425G

- Energy1117 kJ 267 kcal13%
Product Description
- Carrot Cake Mix with a Cream Cheese Style Icing Mix
- The Dr. Oetker Carrot Cake Traybake Kit provides you with the sponge and icing mix you need to create a delicious treat.
- Just add eggs, milk, oil and butter to offer guests a sweet treat with their cup of tea. The Dr. Oetker Carrot Cake Traybake serves 12, so is perfect for cooking up on a Sunday and stashing into lunchboxes for the week ahead.
- The Carrot Cake Traybake Kit is part of the Dr. Oetker Sharing Slices range. Why not try one of our other flavours: Lemon Drizzle or Chocolate Sponge & Salted Caramel Icing.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Just add eggs, milk, oil & butter
- Pack contains carrot cake mix, icing mix & a baking tray
- Tray included in pack
- Homemade carrot cake flavour
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat flour, Dried carrots (3.5%), Modified potato starch, Skimmed yoghurt powder (contains milk), Wheat bran, Raising agents (diphosphates, sodium carbonates), Mixed spices, Rice starch, Natural flavouring (contains milk), Caramelised sugar syrup, Emulsifiers (polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, polysorbate 80), Maltodextrin, Natural vanilla flavouring, Acidity regulator (citric acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg and Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature.Best Before End See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Baking Time 25-30 mins
- You Will Need:
- For the sponge:
- 2 medium eggs
- 100ml (6 tbsp) milk
- 100ml (6 tbsp) oil
- For the icing:
- 65g butter, softened
- 25ml milk (2 tbsp)
- Get baking!
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C / fan 160°C / gas mark 4. Assemble your baking tray following the instructions. Do not grease the tray.
- Mix together in a bowl the sponge mix, eggs, milk and oil. Then whisk (by hand or using an electric mixer on medium speed) for 2-3 minutes until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
- Pour the mixture evenly into the prepared tray.
- Bake in the middle of the oven for 25-30 minutes or until a skewer, inserted fully into the centre of the sponge, comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely.
- Now make up your icing by whisking together the icing mix, butter and milk until light and fluffy. Spread evenly to cover your traybake, cut into 12 portions and serve.
- ...adding some extra carrot and walnuts for a more indulgent carrot cake.
- You Will Need:
- 150g carrot, grated (roughly 2 carrots)
- 50g chopped walnuts
- Add the grated carrot and chopped walnuts into the whisked batter. Stir until well combined then pour into prepared tray. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Top as usual with the icing mix and sprinkle some more chopped walnuts on top, to decorate.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as prepared**)
|per slice 64g (as prepared**)
|%* per slice
|Energy
|1746 kJ/418 kcal
|1117 kJ/267 kcal
|13%
|Fat
|22 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|6.7 g
|4.3 g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|31 g
|12%
|of which sugars
|33 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein
|5.2 g
|3.3 g
|7%
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.31 g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 300g mix, 125g cream cheese style mix, 100ml vegetable oil, 2 medium eggs, 125ml semi-skimmed milk and 65g butter
|-
|-
|-
