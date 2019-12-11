Dr Oetker Lemon Drizzle Traybake Kit 375G
New
- Energy789 kJ 188 kcal9%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars19g21%
- Salt0.29g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1489 kJ/354 kcal
Product Description
- Lemon Cake Mix with Lemon Flavoured Icing Mix
- For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit:
- www.oetker.co.uk or
- www.oetker.ie
- We support SOS Children's Villages UK
- Follow us!
- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
- The Dr. Oetker Lemon Drizzle Traybake Kit provides you with the sponge and icing mix you need to create a deliciously moist lemon cake.
- Just add eggs, milk and margarine to offer guests a sweet treat with their cup of tea. The Dr. Oetker Lemon Drizzle Traybake serves 12, so is perfect for cooking up on a Sunday and stashing into lunchboxes for the week ahead.
- The Lemon Drizzle Traybake Kit is part of the Dr. Oetker Sharing Slices range. Why not try one of our other flavours: Chocolate Cake with Salted Caramel Icing, Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream Style Icing.
- Making Baking Fun Since 1891
- Dr. Oetker Sharing Slices are perfect for sharing with friends, bake sales, lunchboxes, afternoon tea, or simply as a sweet treat.
- Why not try one of the other flavours in the Sharing Slices range. The Chocolate & Salted Caramel Traybake Kit is a delicious, rich chocolatey sponge, topped with a tasty salted caramel icing.
- Just add eggs, milk & margarine
- Serves 12
- Classic Lemon Drizzle Cake
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat flour, Wheat starch, Raising agents (diphosphates, sodium carbonates), Natural lemon flavouring, Rice starch, Modified potato starch, Emulsifiers (polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, polysorbate 80), Acidity regulator (citric acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk and Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature.Best Before End See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Baking Time 20-25 mins
- You Will Need:
- For the sponge:
- 2 medium eggs
- 70ml (4 tbsp) milk
- 100g soft margarine
- For the icing:
- 30ml (2 tbsp)
- Warm water
- Get Baking!
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C / fan 160°C / gas mark 4. Assemble your baking tray following the instructions. Do not grease the tray.
- Mix together in a bowl the baking mix, eggs, milk and soft margarine. Then whisk (by hand or using an electric mixer on medium speed) for 2-3 minutes until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
- Pour the mixture evenly into the prepared tray.
- Bake in the middle of the oven for 20-25 minutes or until a skewer, inserted fully into the centre of the sponge, comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes.
- Now make up your icing by mixing together the icing mix and 30ml warm water. Pour over the top of your traybake and spread evenly. Allow to cool completely, cut into 12 portions and serve.
- Why Not Try...
- ...a zingy lemon buttercream to top your lemon drizzle traybake instead.
- You Will Need:
- Lemon Icing mix
- 60g butter
- 25ml (2tbsp) milk
- Once your traybake has cooled make up your buttercream by whisking together the icing mix, butter and milk until light and fluffy. Spread evenly to cover your traybake and cut into 12 portions.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13,
- Block E,
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as prepared**)
|per slice 53g (as prepared**)
|%* per slice
|Energy
|1489 kJ/354 kcal
|789kJ/188 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|14 g
|7.3 g
|10%
|of which saturates
|6.2 g
|3.3 g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|28 g
|11%
|of which sugars
|35 g
|19 g
|21%
|Protein
|4.9 g
|2.6 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.56 g
|0.29 g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**250g mix, 125g icing mix, 100g margarine, 2 medium eggs, 70ml semi-skimmed milk and 30ml water
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019