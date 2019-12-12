Dr Oetker Letters&Number Colour 40G
Product Description
- White Chocolate Flavour Letters & Numbers
- Our delicious range of yellow, blue and pink white chocolate flavour letters, numbers and characters are ready for you to create personalised messages on your bakes and desserts.
- Make someone's day by personalising your bake with a sweet (or funny) message to them! Dr. Oetker White Chocolate Flavoured Letters & Numbers offer a colourful assortment of letter that can complete any cake.
- Personalize your bake!
- 78 pieces including letters, numbers & characters
- Making baking fun since 1891
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa butter, Whole milk powder, Colours (brilliant blue FCF, lutein, beetroot red), Emulsifier (soya lecithins), Natural vanilla flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- The letter M and W can be used interchangeably.
- Get Baking!
- For best results, place on icing or melted chocolate just before it sets and on desserts just before serving.
- For best results, chill the product in the fridge before removing from the moulds.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2429 kJ/583 kcal
|Fat
|38 g
|of which saturates
|23 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|of which sugars
|53 g
|Protein
|5.9 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
