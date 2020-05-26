Product Description
- Fiero
- MARTINI® Fiero is made with a blend of white wines and botanicals including Spanish orange peel for a delicious and balanced bittersweet orange taste.
- Mix MARTINI® Fiero 50/50 with sparkling tonic water and lots of ice for a thirst-quenching and refreshing drink for the modern aperitivo of today.
- MARTINI® Fiero, naturally delicious. 100% natural flavour and colour
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
11.2
ABV
14.9% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Martini & Rossi,
- Piazza Luigi Rossi, 2,
- 10023 Pessione,
- Chieri TO,
- Italy.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
