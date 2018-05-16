Belvita Raspberry Berry Chia Seeds 270G

- Energy278 kJ 66 kcal3%
- Fat2.2 g3%
- Saturates0.2 g1%
- Sugars3.5 g4%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1854 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits made with wholegrain cereals, raspberry and chia seeds and added minerals.
- Charter Harmony
- Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Find more information on www.belvitamorning.com
- Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
- At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains.
- Our delicious and nutritious biscuits are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, barley, spelt and buckwheat or rye.
- belVita biscuits are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside.
- belVita Seeds & Berries provides slow release carbohydrates hour after hour, through your morning.
- This is why belVita Seeds & Berries is a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
- (1)These belVita biscuits have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
- No artificial colours or preservatives, Natural source of fibre, Source of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron, Suitable for vegetarians
- Kick start your day with belVita as part of a balanced breakfast
- Contains 11 g wholegrain cereals per serving (45 g).
- A 45 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron.
- 5 wholegrains
- Natural source of fibre
- Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 62.5 % [Wheat Flour 36.5 %, Wholegrain Cereals 26 % (Wheat Flakes 9.6 %, Oat Flakes 7.5 %, Oat Grits 5.9 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica) 4 %, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Raspberry Puree 0.9 %, Concentrated Apple Puree 0.8 %, Wheat Fibre, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E472e), Palm Oil, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 pouches x 3 = 18 Biscuits
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
Net Contents
6 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 biscuit (15 g)
|%** / 15 g
|Energy
|1854 kJ
|278 kJ
|-
|441 kcal
|66 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|2.2 g
|of which saturates
|1.6 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate***
|67 g
|10 g
|of which sugars
|23 g
|3.5 g
|of which starch
|40 g
|6.0 g
|Fibre
|7.1 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|8.2 g
|1.2 g
|Salt
|0.41 g
|0.06 g
|Calcium
|300 mg
|37 % of NRV**
|45 mg
|6 % of NRV**
|Magnesium
|132 mg
|35 % of NRV**
|20 mg
|5 % of NRV**
|Iron
|4.7 mg
|34 % of NRV**
|0.71 mg
|5 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 17 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
