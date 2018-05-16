Redex 5W-30 Peugeot & Citroen 2L

- This is a fully synthetic 5W-30 oil which is suitable for both petrol and diesel cars. Fully synthetic oil is a premium oil which doesn't degrade as quickly as conventional oil. It also helps to reduce emissions and withstands higher and lower temperatures to avoid engine wear and keep your car running longer.
- Lasts longer between oil changes
- Premium, high quality synthetic oil
- Recommended for applications requiring: ACEA C2; PSA B71 2290; Peugeot and Citreon
- Pack size: 2L
Information
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.
Net Contents
2l
Safety information
