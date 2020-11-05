Wahl Cordless Clipper 9655-1517
Offer
- Cordless capability enables maximum manoeuvrability when cutting hair. Up to 60 minutes cordless use on a full charge with the option to use on the cord if the battery starts to run low.
- The blades are rinseable and removable for thorough cleaning so you can maintain the clipper's performance and get a fresh cut every time you use it
- The kit comes with 11 attachment combs, a barber comb and scissors to create the perfect style in the comfort of your own home.
- Define your style with Wahl. Designed for cordless use, this rechargeable clipper enables maximum manoeuvrability for a great performance. The clipper features high carbon steel blades that are precision ground to stay sharper for longer. The blades are also rinseable and removable for thorough cleaning, so you can maintain the clipper's performance all year round. The kit comes with 11 attachment combs, a barber comb and scissors to create the perfect style in the comfort of your own home. On a full charge, this clipper has a run time of 60 minutes; for added convenience the clipper is mains powered for moments when the battery power starts to run low.
- H18cm x W4.6cm x D4.5cm
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Make sure the blade is oiled after each use to maintain maximum efficiency.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020