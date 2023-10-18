We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vitality Cbd Oral Spray 600Mg Berry 30Ml

Vitality Cbd Oral Spray 600Mg Berry 30Ml

£15.00

£50.00/100ml

Berry Flavour, CBD Food Supplement OilFor more information about Vitality CBD visit: vitalitycbd.co.uk
FAQsWhat CBD dosage should I take?Our most satisfied users take 70mg every day-we suggest you start with exactly that: 70mg daily for a week. Then, adjust your daily dosage each week until you find your optimum dose. Do not exceed 70mg a day.Does CBD get me high?Unlike THC, CBD is not a psychotropic chemical, which means it will not get you high.Is CBD safe?CBD is classified by the World Health Organization as "generally well tolerated with a good safety profile". To date, there is no evidence of any public health related problems associated with the use of CBD.What does sublingual mean?All of our oral oils come with a recommendation for sublingual intake. Sublingual means: under the tongue. This is one of the most efficient ways for substances to be absorbed into the bloodstream.About CBDCBDCBD is a natural substance extracted from hemp. It's safe, legal, and to be taken as part of a balanced lifestyle. Don't just take our word for it-there are 1.6 million UK CBD users making the natural choice every day!CBD Oral SprayWhen processing hemp for our Oral Spray, we retain other helpful compounds along with CBD, including additional cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes.The best part? Our MCT oil masks the hemp flavour, leaving a sweet taste on the tongue. If you want the full CBD experience, then this is the right product for you.
At Vitality CBD we're proud to provide the highest quality CBD with the most premium experience. That means clear dosing, concise information, and complete user support. That's why all of our products are harvested from hemp, and contain 0% THC.
Strength CBD - 2Premium CBDAll naturalNo THCNon-psychotropicKosher Certified - KLBD
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Raw MCT Oil (Coconut), CBD (Cannabidiol) Hemp Extract, Natural Flavour

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Recommended usage: 70mg CBD per day.Use approximately 13 sprays in the morning and 12 sprays in the evening.1 spray (0.14ml) = 2.8mg CBD25 sprays (3.5ml) = 70mg CBDYour daily dosage can be supplemented using other CBD products. Do not exceed 70mg per day.Direction for use: Shake well before opening. Using the spray nozzle, apply the CBD oil directly beneath the tongue, and hold for at least 90 seconds until fully absorbed. This product is only intended to be taken sublingually (absorbed beneath the tongue).

Lower age limit

18 Years

