Wahl Beard Kit Gift Set

Cordless capability enables maximum manoeuvrability when trimming. Up to 60 minutes cordless use on a full charge.

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

The Rechargeable Bead Kit features precision ground blades and a responsive motor that powers through facial hair, necklines and sideburns.

Maintain perfectly groomed stubble and a well-trimmed beard with 3 guide combs, including a 6 position adjustable comb, providing flexible styling capabilities.

Cleanse and condition your facial hair with the Wahl Beard Shampoo to achieve a clean, soft, manageable beard that smells amazing without stripping it of its natural oils.