We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Wahl Beard Kit Gift Set

Wahl Beard Kit Gift Set

1(1)
Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Wahl Beard Kit Gift Set
Cordless capability enables maximum manoeuvrability when trimming. Up to 60 minutes cordless use on a full charge.We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.The Rechargeable Bead Kit features precision ground blades and a responsive motor that powers through facial hair, necklines and sideburns.Maintain perfectly groomed stubble and a well-trimmed beard with 3 guide combs, including a 6 position adjustable comb, providing flexible styling capabilities.Cleanse and condition your facial hair with the Wahl Beard Shampoo to achieve a clean, soft, manageable beard that smells amazing without stripping it of its natural oils.
H15cm x W4cm x D3.8cm
3 close trim attachment combs offering a wide variety of cutting lengths

Preparation and Usage

Make sure the blade is oiled after each use to maintain maximum efficiency.
View all Shaving & Grooming

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here