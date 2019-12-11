By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bakers Christmas Dog Treats Tin 4 Pack 382G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Bakers Christmas Dog Treats Tin 4 Pack 382G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£7.86/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs
  • BAKERS® Treats Christmas Edition Tin with 4 Packs of Tasty Treats inside
  • Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
  • Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
  • Pack size: 382g

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Amount Up To:
  • 7kg: Sizzlers: 1 piece; Allsorts: 4 pieces; Rewards: 2 pieces; Mini Bones: 3 pieces
  • 15kg: Sizzlers: 2 piece; Allsorts: 7 pieces; Rewards: 3 pieces; Mini Bones: 5 pieces
  • 30kg: Sizzlers: 3 piece; Allsorts: 11 pieces; Rewards: 5 pieces; Mini Bones: 9 pieces
  • For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

382g

    • Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
    • Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
    • Sizzlers
    • Allsorts
    • Rewards
    • Mini Bones

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%)*, Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, *Equivalent to 30% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 0.5% Chicken, 0.5% Lamb and 0.5% Beef

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Protein28.0%
    Fat content7.0%
    Crude ash6.0%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Moisture24.0%
    Omega 3 Fatty Acids0.1%
    Omega 6 Fatty Acids1.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:9500
    Vit. D3:640
    Vit. E:70
    -mg/kg:
    Vitamin B group:61
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I:1.5)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn:4.5)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn:110)
    Sodium selenite:(Se:0.15)
    Additives:-
    Antioxidants-
    • Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
    • Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
    • Sizzlers
    • Allsorts
    • Rewards
    • Mini Bones

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (25%)*, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Glycerol, Sorbitol, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Equivalent to 40% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken in the Light Stick, 4% Lamb in the Pink Stick, 4% Beef in the Red Stick

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Protein36.0%
    Fat content7.0%
    Crude ash8.5%
    Crude fibres1.0%
    Moisture20.0%
    Omega-3 Fatty Acids0.11%
    Omega-6 Fatty Acids1.8%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:9400
    Vit. D3:640
    Vit. E:69
    -mg/kg:
    Vitamin B group:61
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I:1.5)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn:4.5)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn:110)
    Sodium selenite:(Se:0.15)
    Additives:-
    Antioxidants-
    • Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
    • Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
    • Sizzlers
    • Allsorts
    • Rewards
    • Mini Bones

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (11%)*, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives, *Equivalent to 23% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Protein15.2%
    Fat content5.9%
    Crude ash3.9%
    Crude fibres0.9%
    Moisture24.0%
    Oemga-3 Fatty Acids0.09%
    Omega-6 Fatty Acids1.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:10 000
    Vit. D3:680
    Vit. E:74
    -mg/kg:
    Vitamin B group:65
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I:1.6)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn:4.8)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 120)
    Sodium selenite:(Se:0.16)
    Sensory additives:mg/kg:
    Bacon flavouring:3800
    Additives:-
    Antioxidants-
    • Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
    • Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
    • Sizzlers
    • Allsorts
    • Rewards
    • Mini Bones

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (8%)*, Various Sugars, Milk and Milk Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Minerals, *Equivalent to 14% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Protein16.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash4.0%
    Crude fibres1.0%
    Moisture24.0%
    Omega-3 Fatty Acids0.08%
    Omega-6 Fatty Acids1.4%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:10000
    Vit. D3:690
    Vit. E:75
    -mg/kg:
    Vitamin B group:66
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I:1.7)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn:4.8)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn:120)
    Sodium selenite:(Se:0.16)
    Additives:-
    Antioxidants-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pigs In Blankets For Dogs 125G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£8.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Turkey & Cranberry Dog Biscuits 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Felix Christmas Goody Bag Cat Treats Tin 5 Pack 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Good Boy Wagtastic Robin Faceball

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here