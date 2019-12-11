Bakers Christmas Dog Treats Tin 4 Pack 382G
Offer
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs
- BAKERS® Treats Christmas Edition Tin with 4 Packs of Tasty Treats inside
- Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
- Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
- Pack size: 382g
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Amount Up To:
- 7kg: Sizzlers: 1 piece; Allsorts: 4 pieces; Rewards: 2 pieces; Mini Bones: 3 pieces
- 15kg: Sizzlers: 2 piece; Allsorts: 7 pieces; Rewards: 3 pieces; Mini Bones: 5 pieces
- 30kg: Sizzlers: 3 piece; Allsorts: 11 pieces; Rewards: 5 pieces; Mini Bones: 9 pieces
- For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.
Distributor address
- Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
Net Contents
382g
- Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
- Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
- Sizzlers
- Allsorts
- Rewards
- Mini Bones
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%)*, Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, *Equivalent to 30% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 0.5% Chicken, 0.5% Lamb and 0.5% Beef
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Protein 28.0% Fat content 7.0% Crude ash 6.0% Crude fibres 0.5% Moisture 24.0% Omega 3 Fatty Acids 0.1% Omega 6 Fatty Acids 1.6% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 9500 Vit. D3: 640 Vit. E: 70 - mg/kg: Vitamin B group: 61 Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I:1.5) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.5) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:110) Sodium selenite: (Se:0.15) Additives: - Antioxidants -
- Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
- Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
- Sizzlers
- Allsorts
- Rewards
- Mini Bones
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (25%)*, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Glycerol, Sorbitol, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Equivalent to 40% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken in the Light Stick, 4% Lamb in the Pink Stick, 4% Beef in the Red Stick
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Protein 36.0% Fat content 7.0% Crude ash 8.5% Crude fibres 1.0% Moisture 20.0% Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.11% Omega-6 Fatty Acids 1.8% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 9400 Vit. D3: 640 Vit. E: 69 - mg/kg: Vitamin B group: 61 Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I:1.5) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.5) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:110) Sodium selenite: (Se:0.15) Additives: - Antioxidants -
- Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
- Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
- Sizzlers
- Allsorts
- Rewards
- Mini Bones
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (11%)*, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives, *Equivalent to 23% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Protein 15.2% Fat content 5.9% Crude ash 3.9% Crude fibres 0.9% Moisture 24.0% Oemga-3 Fatty Acids 0.09% Omega-6 Fatty Acids 1.6% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 10 000 Vit. D3: 680 Vit. E: 74 - mg/kg: Vitamin B group: 65 Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I:1.6) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.8) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn: 120) Sodium selenite: (Se:0.16) Sensory additives: mg/kg: Bacon flavouring: 3800 Additives: - Antioxidants -
- Delicicous Meaty Treats - Sizzlers Bacon, Rewards Variety, All Sorts, Mini Bones
- Resealable lid & zip on packs for freshness
- Sizzlers
- Allsorts
- Rewards
- Mini Bones
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (8%)*, Various Sugars, Milk and Milk Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Minerals, *Equivalent to 14% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Protein 16.5% Fat content 4.5% Crude ash 4.0% Crude fibres 1.0% Moisture 24.0% Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.08% Omega-6 Fatty Acids 1.4% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 10000 Vit. D3: 690 Vit. E: 75 - mg/kg: Vitamin B group: 66 Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I:1.7) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.8) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:120) Sodium selenite: (Se:0.16) Additives: - Antioxidants -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019