Felix Christmas Goody Bag Cat Treats Tin 5 Pack 300G

My cat loves these treats and the tin a bonus to store them in..
My cat loves these treats and the tin a bonus to store them in..
300g
Flavoured with Beef, Chicken and Salmon, Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (1%*), (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken and 0.5% Beef), (**Equivalent to 2% Rehydrated Fish and Fish Derivatives, with 0.5% Salmon)
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|35.0%
|35.0%
|Fat content:
|19.5%
|Crude ash:
|8.5%
|Crude fibres:
|0.5%
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.6%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|31 700
|Vit D3:
|1 000
|Vit E:
|170
|mg/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 100)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 2.7)
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 16)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 50)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 170)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.15)
|Additives:
|-
|Colourants and Antioxidants
|-
Flavoured with Chicken, Cheese and Turkey, Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.3% Cheese Powder**), (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken and 1% Turkey), (**Equivalent to 1% Rehydrated Cheese )
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein:
|35.0%
|Fat content:
|19.5%
|Crude ash:
|9%
|Crude fibres:
|0.5%
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.6%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|32 000
|Vit D3:
|1 000
|Vit E:
|170
|mg/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 97)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 2.5)
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 15)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 46)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 150)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.14)
|Additives:
|-
|Colourants and Antioxidants
|-
Flavoured with Milk, Yogurt and Cheese, Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.2% Skimmed Milk Powder, 0.2% Yogurt Powder, 0.2% Cheddar Cheese Powder)**, (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives), (**Equivalent to 0.6% Skimmed Milk, 0.6% Yogurt and 0.6% Cheddar Cheese)
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein:
|35.0%
|Fat content:
|19.5%
|Crude ash:
|9.5%
|Crude fibres:
|0.5%
|Calcium:
|1.6%
|Lactose:
|0.3%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|32 000
|Vit D3:
|1000
|Vit E:
|170
|mg/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 100)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 2.7)
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 16)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 50)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 170)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.15)
|Additives:
|-
|Colourants and Antioxidants
|-
Flavoured with Chicken, Liver and Turkey, Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken, 2% Liver and 0.5% Turkey)
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein:
|35.0%
|Fat content:
|19.5%
|Crude ash:
|8.5%
|Crude fibres:
|0.5%
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.6%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|32 000
|Vit D3:
|1 000
|Vit E:
|170
|mg/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 100)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 2.7)
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 16)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 50)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 170)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.15)
|Additives:
|-
|Colourants and Antioxidants
|-
Flavoured with Salmon, Pollock and Trout, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (2%*), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, (* Equivalent to 3.5% Rehydrated, Fish & Fish Derivatives with 0.5% Salmon, 0.5% Pollock and 0.5% Trout)
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein:
|35.0%
|Fat content:
|19.5%
|Crude ash:
|8.5%
|Crude fibres:
|0.5%
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.6%
|IU/kg:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|32 000
|Vit D3:
|1000
|Vit E:
|170
|mg/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 88)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 2.2)
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 13)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 41)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 140)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.13)
|Additives:
|-
|Colourants and Antioxidants
|-
