Felix Christmas Goody Bag Cat Treats Tin 5 Pack 300G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Christmas Goody Bag Cat Treats Tin 5 Pack 300G

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Cat Treats Tin
  • Share more loveably, mischievous moment's with your cat with Felix Goody Bag
  • FELIX® Goody Bag - contains an irresistible, colourful mix of meaty treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and appealing textures.
  • FELIX® Goody Bag is available in a wider range of variants. Have you heard about Cheezy Mix flavoured with delicious Cheddar, Gouda and Edam cheese or Dairy Delicious?
  • We use a combination of nutrients including vitamins to help keep your cat healthy and happy
  • Exciting shapes and colours in every pack - with 4 yummy flavours to choose from inside!
  • Mouth-watering flavours and crunchy textures packed in a convenient bag for your cat to enjoy
  • A yummy complementary pet food your cat will love morning, noon and night!
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • Daily feeding amounts up to: Adult 4kg - 13g or approx. 35 pieces. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Clean fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Net Contents

300g

    • Goody Bag Original Mix
    • Goody Bag Seaside Mix
    • Goody Bag Mixed Grill
    • Goody Bag Picnic Mix
    • Goody Bag Dairy Delicious

    Information

    Ingredients

    Flavoured with Beef, Chicken and Salmon, Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (1%*), (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken and 0.5% Beef), (**Equivalent to 2% Rehydrated Fish and Fish Derivatives, with 0.5% Salmon)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    35.0%35.0%
    Fat content:19.5%
    Crude ash:8.5%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
    Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:31 700
    Vit D3:1 000
    Vit E:170
    mg/kg:mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.7)
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 170)
    Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
    Additives:-
    Colourants and Antioxidants-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Flavoured with Chicken, Cheese and Turkey, Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.3% Cheese Powder**), (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken and 1% Turkey), (**Equivalent to 1% Rehydrated Cheese )

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Protein:35.0%
    Fat content:19.5%
    Crude ash:9%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
    Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:32 000
    Vit D3:1 000
    Vit E:170
    mg/kg:mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 97)
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.5)
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 15)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 46)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 150)
    Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.14)
    Additives:-
    Colourants and Antioxidants-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Flavoured with Milk, Yogurt and Cheese, Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.2% Skimmed Milk Powder, 0.2% Yogurt Powder, 0.2% Cheddar Cheese Powder)**, (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives), (**Equivalent to 0.6% Skimmed Milk, 0.6% Yogurt and 0.6% Cheddar Cheese)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Protein:35.0%
    Fat content:19.5%
    Crude ash:9.5%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Calcium:1.6%
    Lactose:0.3%
    Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:32 000
    Vit D3:1000
    Vit E:170
    mg/kg:mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.7)
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 170)
    Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
    Additives:-
    Colourants and Antioxidants-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Flavoured with Chicken, Liver and Turkey, Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, (* Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken, 2% Liver and 0.5% Turkey)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Protein:35.0%
    Fat content:19.5%
    Crude ash:8.5%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
    Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:32 000
    Vit D3:1 000
    Vit E:170
    mg/kg:mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.7)
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 170)
    Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
    Additives:-
    Colourants and Antioxidants-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Flavoured with Salmon, Pollock and Trout, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (2%*), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, (* Equivalent to 3.5% Rehydrated, Fish & Fish Derivatives with 0.5% Salmon, 0.5% Pollock and 0.5% Trout)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
    Protein:35.0%
    Fat content:19.5%
    Crude ash:8.5%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
    IU/kg:IU/kg:
    Vit A:32 000
    Vit D3:1000
    Vit E:170
    mg/kg:mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 88)
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.2)
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 13)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 41)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 140)
    Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.13)
    Additives:-
    Colourants and Antioxidants-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat loves these treats and the tin a bonus to s

5 stars

My cat loves these treats and the tin a bonus to store them in..

