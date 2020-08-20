The Magic Box Spectular Shiraz 750Ml
- Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
- Our full bodied shiraz reveals a subtle balance of berry fruits with a wonderful pop of pepper. Uncover the magical spice of life.
- Wine of South East Australian
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- With a dark purple intensity, this wine roars with abundant aromas of crimson raspberry and dark cherry, with kicks of pepper, vanilla and caramel tones providing exceptional length and complexity.
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14.0% vol
Producer
Casella Family Brands
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
The Magician
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Sourced from premium South Australian vineyards with a pedigree of creating wines of great flavour. Magic Box Shiraz was fermented in stainless steel with maximum flavour extraction and matured in oak before fining and bottling.
History
- The Casella family, the owners of the Magic Box wine brand, and initially of Italian origin, have built the family business on generations of winemaking expertise, producing great quality Australian wine for the world to enjoy
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia encompasses some fantastic wines and vineyards from across the Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales states, giving our Magic Box “magician” winemaker a wide area to select great quality grapes for his Magic Box wines
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- Casella Family Brands,
- Wakley Rd,
- Yenda,
- NSW 2681.
Importer address
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
- The Stores,
- The officers' Mess,
- Duxford,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB22 4QH,
Return to
- www.magicboxwines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
