By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Magic Box Amazing Cabernet 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of The Magic Box Amazing Cabernet 750Ml
£ 9.00
£1.20/100ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet - Red Australian Wine
  • A full bodied cabernet sauvignon with luscious flavours or ripe plum, seamlessly balanced with hints of toasty oak.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Unmistakably a South Australian Cabernet Sauvignon, it has a soft yet compelling tannin profile. The palate has a bounty of fruit weight balanced by oak flavours of vanilla and mocha.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

The Magician

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Sourced from vineyards with a strong maritime influence, to produce grapes with powerful weight and length. Fermented in stainless steel with maximum flavour extraction, it was further matured in oak before fining and bottling.

History

  • The Casella family, the owners of the Magic Box wine brand, and initially of Italian origin, have built the family business on generations of winemaking expertise, producing great quality Australian wine for the world to enjoy.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia encompasses some fantastic wines and vineyards from across the Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales states, giving our Magic Box “magician” winemaker a wide area to select great quality grapes for his Magic Box wines

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Casella Family Brands,
  • Wakley Rd,
  • Yenda,
  • NSW 2681.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,
  • U.K.
  • www.magicboxwines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here