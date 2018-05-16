By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence Dark Honeycomb 100G Srp

Lindt Excellence Dark Honeycomb 100G Srp
£ 2.79
£2.79/100g

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with honeycomb pieces (10%) and honey powder (0,4%)
  • Fine dark chocolate with crisp, honeycomb pieces.
  • Discover Excellence, a little taste of luxury.
  • Enliven your senses with the ultimate chocolate luxury, Lindt Excellence. With this range you will discover the expertise and craftsmanship of our Master Chocolatiers in blending the most aromatic cocoa beans with the finest ingredients to create a rich and refined chocolate of intense flavour and elegant texture.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for Chocolate at Every Step
  • Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, Best ingredients and Finishing with perfection
  • From bean to bar
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Honeycomb Pieces (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Honey Powder (Blossom Honey 59%, Maltodextrin, Thickening Agent (Sodium Alginate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanillin), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 47% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GMBH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

