Lindt Excellence Dark Honeycomb 100G Srp

Product Description
- Dark chocolate with honeycomb pieces (10%) and honey powder (0,4%)
- Fine dark chocolate with crisp, honeycomb pieces.
- Discover Excellence, a little taste of luxury.
- Enliven your senses with the ultimate chocolate luxury, Lindt Excellence. With this range you will discover the expertise and craftsmanship of our Master Chocolatiers in blending the most aromatic cocoa beans with the finest ingredients to create a rich and refined chocolate of intense flavour and elegant texture.
- The Lindt Difference
- Passion for Chocolate at Every Step
- Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, Best ingredients and Finishing with perfection
- From bean to bar
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Honeycomb Pieces (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Honey Powder (Blossom Honey 59%, Maltodextrin, Thickening Agent (Sodium Alginate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanillin), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 47% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in Germany
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli GMBH,
- DE-52072 Aachen.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
