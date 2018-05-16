Fifa 20 Xboxone

- - Powered by Frostbite™, with Football Intelligence for gameplay realism
- - EA Sports Volta returns the game to the street
- - Authentic UEFA experience in Career Mode and Champions League Mode
- Powered by Frostbite™*, EA Sports™ FIFA 20 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One brings two sides of The World's Game to life - the prestige of the professional stage and an all-new authentic street football experience in EA Sports Volta. FIFA 20 innovates across the game, FOOTBALL Intelligence unlocks an unprecedented platform for gameplay realism, FIFA Ultimate Team™ offers more ways to build your dream squad, and EA Sports Volta returns the game to the street, with an authentic form of small-sided football.
- EA Sports™ FIFA 20 for PlayStation 4 brings both sides of The World's Game to life: the glory of the professional stage and an all-new street football experience.
- Return to the streets with Volta.
- EA Sports Volta takes football back to the authentic culture and creativity of the small-sided game. Build your character and play free-flowing football all over the world, from a neighbourhood cage in London to a Tokyo rooftop. Take professional teams to the streets in Volta Kick-Off, build your Volta team in matches against community generated squads or play the narrative-driven Volta Story.
- Find glory on the professional stage.
- Bring club competitions to life with authentic UEFA elements in game modes including Career Mode and a standalone Champions League Mode. With FIFA 20 for PlayStation 4, FIFA Ultimate Team™ offers even more ways to build your dream squad.
- Experience Football Intelligence.
- Authentic game flow, decisive moments and physics-driven play create unprecedented realim. Experience true-to-life ball spins, bounces and trajectories and more user-driven 1-on-1 opportunities than ever. AI offers intelligent defensive support, with AI players moving in a more natural fashion.
- From the Champions League to the streets of Buenos Aires, experience football like never before with FIFA 20 for PlayStation 4
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020