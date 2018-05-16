Amazon 4K Fire Tv Stick

- The most powerful streaming media stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.
- Launch and control your favourite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote. Use the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver.
- Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with access to Dolby Atmos on selected Prime Video titles.
- The most powerful 4K streaming stick
- With more power, a lightning-fast processor, support for 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, and a new antenna design, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask “Alexa, find 4K movies”, or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick 4K has more storage for apps and games than any other 4K streaming media player under £100.
- The Alexa Voice Remote
- Now you can control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver with new power, volume and mute buttons. Just press and ask Alexa to easily find, launch and control movies and TV shows.
- Endless entertainment
- Enjoy favourites from BBC, Netflix,
- Prime Video, ITV, Channel 4, Disney, Curzon and others. Stream live news, sports, and must-see shows, plus thousands of movies or TV episodes in brilliant 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HDR10+ or Dolby Vision. With Firefox or Silk browsers, visit millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook and Reddit.
- H99cm x W30cm x D14cm
