Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Xbox

- - In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, the stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power.
- - Experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer.
- - Squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations accessible to all skill levels.
- Prepare to go dark, Modern Warfare® is back!
- The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare® series from the ground up.
- In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushes boundaries and breaks rules the way only Modern Warfare can. Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces and freedom fighters throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East.
- And the story doesn't end there.
- In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players will be thrust into an immersive narrative spanning the entire game. Experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer, or squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations accessible to all skill levels.
- © 2019 Activision Publishing, Inc. Activision, Call of Duty, and Modern Warfare are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
