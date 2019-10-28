Volvic L'mon And Orange 330Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated drink with fruit juice, natural flavourings and sweetener.
- We believe that healthier choices don't have to be tasteless. You should be able to enjoy the best of all worlds. That's why we created L'mon. Sumptuous sparkling citrus blends with at least 25% fruit juice and British spring water.
- With absolutely no added sugar* and free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- So you can enjoy every fizzy drop!
- Love fizz. Love L'mon.
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars
- From the makers of Volvic, matchmaking ingredients for years.
- Sparkling citrus blend with at least 25% real fruit juice and British spring water
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars from the fruit juice
- No artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or preservatives
- 100% recyclable
- Pack size: 330ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water 71.8%, Fruit Juice from Concentrate 28% (Orange 13.2%, Apple 11.7%, Lemon 3.1%), Orange Extract, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Lemon-Lime Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a Natural Source - Stevia Extract), Contains naturally occurring sugars, Sweetened with an extract from Stevia Leaf
Storage
Before opening, store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight.Once opened, drink straight away. Best before date: See base of can.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
This can contains 1 serving of 330ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
Return to
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Waters Helpline:
- (UK) 0800 4580366
- (ROI) 1800 949993
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per can 330ml
|%RI* (330ml)
|Energy
|46 kJ
|152 kJ
|2%
|-
|11 kcal
|36 kcal
|2%
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|0%
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|7.7g
|3%
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|7.6g
|8%
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|0%
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.01g
|0%
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This can contains 1 serving of 330ml
|-
|-
|-
