Flash For Pet Lovers All Purpose Liquid Floor Cleaner 1L

Flash For Pet Lovers Floor Cleaner removes pet odours and messes! It's Formula leverages Febreze technology to capture and eliminate even those hard to get rid of, lingering pet Odours! The tough cleaning formula cuts through pet messes, for example dried on dropped food around the food bowl, messes around the pet bed or wee splashed about the litter tray. Flash Liquid Cleaner leaves surfaces shiny thanks to its plant-based ingredient (10% of total surfactants, which are subject to processing) and fills your home with a delightful citrus scent.

Safe For homes with mucky pets Citrus scent Best shine ever, leaving no harsh residues behind With plant-based ingredient (10% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing) Free from bleach and ammonia Bottle is recyclable

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Citral, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage