Bold Pods Lavender Camomile 60Ct Box

5(3036)Write a review
£ 12.00
£0.20/each
  • 'Try Bold 3in1 PODs: 1. Cleans 2. Freshens 3. Softens. Take your senses on a relaxing stroll thought fragrant fields of fresh Lavender and let your cares melt away. This timeless scent blends soothing Camomile, Warm Woods and soothing Manuka Honey notes for a blissful feeling of serenity and harmony.
  • Bold Washing Capsules get to work right at the heart of the wash. Bold 3in1 Lavender & Camomile has been created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Lavender & Camomile Fabric softener, use them together for the perfect laundry routine.
  • WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injuries. Keep Bold pods out of reach of children. Visit www.keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.'
  • 3in1 PODs: 1. Cleans 2. Freshens 3. Softens
  • Now in pack which contains 75% less plastic (vs previous pack same size) and Child Lock System
  • Bold 3in1 Washing Capsules deeply clean your clothes for brilliant results
  • Designed by Lenor Perfume Experts for irresistible a natural & relaxing lavender scent
  • Created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Lavender & Camomile fabric conditioner
  • Also available in washing powder, washing liquid & washing gel
  • Stylish pack
  • Also available in washing liquid

Information

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulphate; C12-14 Pareth-7. Contains Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Citronellol, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
DANGER Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulphate; C12-14 Pareth-7. Contains Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Citronellol, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.

3036 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Fave detergent, and you can often get on a good deal

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these pods. So quick and easy to use and they dissolve well without leaving a horrible residue on tour clothes. The scent is lovely too which is subtle and not overpowering.

Excellent!

5 stars

Also another one of my favourites I have only used these pods for the first time over the weekend and I must say there just as good as the liquid they leave clothes clean and smelling beautiful

Excellent!

5 stars

With Bold what you see is what you get crisp freshness lasts forever and always gets your clothes clean

Great!

4 stars

Love how the laundry smells so fresh when it comes out the washing machine, wish it would last a little longer though

Great!

4 stars

always use this fragrance since it was advertised , tried others but wasn't keen on them this fragrance is strong powerful and as it say on the advert lasts for day

Excellent!

5 stars

I always use bold always get my wash clean they smell nice and soft

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product at a good price I highly recommend to all my friend .

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these Bold 3in1 Pods the Lavender & Camomile, love the smell of these Pods expecially when you wash your bedding smells fabulous!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

My go-to pod. Smells amazing , everyone always comments on it! Cleans brilliantly and always a good price. Can’t go wrong.

1-10 of 3036 reviews

