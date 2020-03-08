Bold Pods Lavender Camomile 60Ct Box

Excellent!
Fave detergent, and you can often get on a good deal
Love these pods. So quick and easy to use and they dissolve well without leaving a horrible residue on tour clothes. The scent is lovely too which is subtle and not overpowering.
Also another one of my favourites I have only used these pods for the first time over the weekend and I must say there just as good as the liquid they leave clothes clean and smelling beautiful
With Bold what you see is what you get crisp freshness lasts forever and always gets your clothes clean
Love how the laundry smells so fresh when it comes out the washing machine, wish it would last a little longer though
always use this fragrance since it was advertised , tried others but wasn't keen on them this fragrance is strong powerful and as it say on the advert lasts for day
I always use bold always get my wash clean they smell nice and soft
Excellent product at a good price I highly recommend to all my friend .
Love these Bold 3in1 Pods the Lavender & Camomile, love the smell of these Pods expecially when you wash your bedding smells fabulous!!!
My go-to pod. Smells amazing , everyone always comments on it! Cleans brilliantly and always a good price. Can’t go wrong.