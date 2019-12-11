Quality Street Fruit Cremes 240G
Product Description
- Fruit Flavoured Fondants in Dark Chocolate.
- Remember to enjoy chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- The chocolate used in Quality Street® has been produced under The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™, which works with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
- If you always reach for the Fruit Cremés in a tin of Quality Street®, why not try our special Fruit Cremé selection? Each carton contains nothing but our individually wrapped fruit flavour fondants, each one bursting with the fruity flavours you love. Savour the smooth taste of Strawberry Delight, the orangey flavour of Orange Cremé and the zingy joy of an exclusive sweet, the Lemon Zing, available only in this selection.
- The rustle of sweets, the unmistakable scent of the newly-opened box, and the gleam of each bright, multicoloured wrapper is all part of the joy of Quality Street® Fruit Cremés. When you bring home a carton of our famous individually wrapped Fruit Cremé sweets, nobody will be able to wait to dig through and find their favourite. Whatever the occasion, nothing helps you create treasured moments like sharing a box of Quality Street®.
- Our famous selection of fruit fondants are part of the Quality Street® family. Our iconic sweets were born in 1936 when John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy - and Quality Street® was born. Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate.
- Open the carton, dig through the sparkling sweets, and discover family moments together.
- If you love Quality Street® Fruit Cremés, why not try our Toffees and Fudge selection? It includes your favourite toffees and fudge from the classic selection, as well as the Toffee Deluxe.
- 240g inc. wraps
- Occasionally it is necessary to replace a sweet with another of equally high quality.
- Our selection of fruit flavour fondant sweets in chocolate
- Includes Orange Cremé, Strawberry Delight, and the exclusive Lemon Zing
- Perfect for sharing with friends and family
- A 265g carton of your favourite Fruit Cremé sweets
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Quality Street® Fruit Cremé s are suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Flavourings, Lactic Acid, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Milk Protein
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Sweets = 1 serving
- The chocolates may become white in warm conditions as a result of cocoa butter moving to the surface but are still safe to enjoy.
Number of uses
Contains 12 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
Net Contents
232g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1705kJ
|359kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|404kcal
|85kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|9.3g
|2.0g
|70g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|5.4g
|1.1g
|20g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|77.3g
|16.3g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|68.8g
|14.5g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.3g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.01g
|Trace
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**2 sweets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 12 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
