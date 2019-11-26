Smarties Penguin 50G

Love the sound when you shake them!
Such cute little characters - love the colours and their faces. Delcious chocolate with little smarties inside is such a nice twist
Great product with fun features!
Got these for my younger brother who loved them aswell as me!
So cute!
I love all the different characters, helps bring the gift to life and still has the delicious smarties taste
Very colourful
Love the range of colours and smarties inside, makes a cool sound when you shake them, keeps the kids entertained for 2 seconds
Colourful, fun and looks great on shelf!
I bought this specifically for my daughter as it caught her eye when shopping in a large green retailer. She loved the noise it makes when she started shaking it!
Penguin
Very fun and engaging, tactile and colourful. Great top up gift for kids
Cutest Penguins Ever :-)
They are so cute! Love there is a range of five to choose and collect from and the colours are fantastic. Cant wait to pop into the kids stockings on Xmas Eve and see their faces in the morning!
love the little characters
Delicious and love the different characters/ colours/ cheeky faces
Such a cool dude!
These guys are so much fun, each looking happy and cheery. They bring a smile to peoples faces, and sadly taste gerat when you bite into them :-)
These are a brilliant fab idea.
Fab idea what a lovely thing to create. Very cute and my kids love them. Well done Nestle.