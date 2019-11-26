By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smarties Penguin 50G

4.7(167)Write a review
Smarties Penguin 50G
£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate figure containing mini Smarties (14%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
  • Smarties are made from 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Shake up their Christmas with new SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Christmas Penguin 50g!
  • These fun, colourful penguins are perfect as a treat in the run up to Christmas or as a gift. Which colour will you choose? Blue, pink, or green? Whichever colour you pick, each penguin is full of mini Smarties® for you to enjoy!
  • Bring some Smarties® fun into your life! Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Nestlé® Smarties® Penguins contain red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange mini Smarties® inside a delicious milk chocolate figure. Release the colourful fun of Smarties®!
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Love SMARTIES®?! Why not try the SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Christmas Penguin 94g? Full of mini SMARTIES® for you to enjoy!
  • Comes in three fun colours
  • Shaped like Smarties®
  • Filled with mini Smarties®
  • Shake them home today!
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithin), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store cool and dry

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

Return to

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/3 novelty
Energy 2225 kJ372 kJ
-532 kcal89 kcal
Fat 29.5 g4.9 g
of which: saturates 17.5 g2.9 g
Carbohydrate 57.0 g9.5 g
of which: sugars 55.4 g9.3 g
Fibre 1.3 g0.2 g
Protein 8.9 g1.5 g
Salt 0.33 g0.06 g
Contains 3 servings--
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages--

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

167 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Love the sound when you shake them!

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Such cute little characters - love the colours and their faces. Delcious chocolate with little smarties inside is such a nice twist

Great product with fun features!

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Got these for my younger brother who loved them aswell as me!

So cute!

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

I love all the different characters, helps bring the gift to life and still has the delicious smarties taste

Very colourful

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Love the range of colours and smarties inside, makes a cool sound when you shake them, keeps the kids entertained for 2 seconds

Colourful, fun and looks great on shelf!

4 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

I bought this specifically for my daughter as it caught her eye when shopping in a large green retailer. She loved the noise it makes when she started shaking it!

Penguin

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Very fun and engaging, tactile and colourful. Great top up gift for kids

Cutest Penguins Ever :-)

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

They are so cute! Love there is a range of five to choose and collect from and the colours are fantastic. Cant wait to pop into the kids stockings on Xmas Eve and see their faces in the morning!

love the little characters

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Delicious and love the different characters/ colours/ cheeky faces

Such a cool dude!

4 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

These guys are so much fun, each looking happy and cheery. They bring a smile to peoples faces, and sadly taste gerat when you bite into them :-)

These are a brilliant fab idea.

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Fab idea what a lovely thing to create. Very cute and my kids love them. Well done Nestle.

