Rowntreees Squishems Tube Giant Tube 100G
- Assorted fruit flavour jellies.
- Like balancing jelly on an ice-cream! Have the best of both worlds with squishy foam and fruity jelly in one sweet! With great combinations of shapes, the fun never has to stop with Rowntree's® Randoms® Squish'ems.
- Let your random side out with every pack of completely unpredictable Rowntree's® Randoms®! From ping-pong paddles to paintbrushes, snowflakes to saxophones, every bag contains billions of possible combinations - you'll never know quite what you're going to get!
- Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag.
- Now in a festive tube, perfect as a gift, stocking filler or to share with friends and family!
- These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.
- Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms® Sours?!
- Deliciously fruity-flavoured soft, foamy sweets with jelly tops
- A random assortment of shapes, colours, textures and flavours
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 100g
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Acetic Acid), Apple Juice Concentrate (1.2%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus), Natural Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Invert Sugar Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract, Chlorophyllys and Chlorophyllins)
Store cool and dryBest before end see base.
- Know Your Servings
- 5 Sweets = 1 serving
Contains approximately 4 servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Contact Us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0000 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
4 Years
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1419kJ
|291kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|334kcal
|68kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|70g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|0.1g
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|77.0g
|15.8g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|52.7g
|10.8g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**5 sweets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
