Rowntrees Randoms Giant Tube 100G

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices (1.3%) (Apple, Blueberry, Black Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Raspberry, Mandarin, Strawberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Fructose, Fruit Puree Concentrates (Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Citrate), Stabilisers (Carageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene, Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins)
Store cool and dryBest before end see base.
Contains approximately 4 servings
4 Years
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1402kJ
|350kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|330kcal
|82kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|70g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|0.1g
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|76.3g
|19.1g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|54.6g
|13.7g
|90g
|15%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.2g
|50g
|2
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**6 sweets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
