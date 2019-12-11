Quality Street Tin 800G

Product Description
- Assorted milk and dark chocolates and toffees.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™ is working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
- "What's your favourite Quality Street®? With a variety of iconic sweets to choose from, you're sure to bring home everyone's favourites. Every tin of Quality Street® contains a mixture of our famous individually wrapped chocolates, toffees, and Fruit Cremés for everyone to enjoy.
- The rustle of sweets, the unmistakable scent of the newly-opened tin, and the gleam of each bright, multicoloured wrapper is all part of the joy of Quality Street®. When you bring home a tin of our famous individually wrapped chocolates, nobody will be able to wait to dig through and find their favourite. Whether you're enjoying these iconic Christmas sweets on the special day or just spending time together as a family, create moments that you can treasure forever with Quality Street®.
- Our iconic selection of sweets has been bringing people together since 1936. John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy - and Quality Street® was born.
- Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate. You'll know it's Christmas when you see the iconic purple hexagonal tin for the first time. From The Purple One to Green Triangle, Strawberry Delight to Chocolate Toffee Finger, there's something that everyone in the family can't wait to get their hands on. Open the tin, dig through the sparkling sweets, and discover festive moments that you'll remember forever."
- Have you tried the new Chocolate Caramel Brownie? Now available in our tins, tubs, cartons and sharing bags!
- 800g inc. wraps
- Occasionally it is necessary to replace a sweet with another of equally high quality.
- A variety of your favourite iconic individually wrapped sweets
- Delicious milk and dark chocolates, toffees, and fruit cremés
- Perfect for sharing at Christmas and other celebrations
- Presented in an exclusive gold tin
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Coconut, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Flavourings, Butterfat (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Lactic Acid, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk and Dark Chocolates contain Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts
Storage
For Quality Street® at its best store in a cool, dry place.For best before end see rim of base
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Sweets = 1 Serving
- The chocolates may become white in warm conditions as result of cocoa butter moving to the surface, but are still safe to enjoy.
Number of uses
Contains approximately 41 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
773g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1975kJ
|374kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|471kcal
|89kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|20.5g
|3.9g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|11.8g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|67.1g
|12.7g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|58.2g
|11.0g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.6g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**2 sweets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 41 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
