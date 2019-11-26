Quality Street Tub 650G

Old stock gone white
Beware I bought 3 of these and the chocolate inside had turned white which would indicate they were old and not stored properly
Yummy chocolate
Quality Street sweets have always been a family favourite. There are 12 individually foil wrapped different flavours to choose from chocolate, creme or toffees. The strawberry creme is my favourite. The tub and foil wrap are widely recyclable too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
QUALITY STREET Christmas Chocolate, Toffee and Cre
The chocolates in the quality street Christmas Chocolate, Toffee and Cremes Tub are so yummy even though they were gone in a few days. Shame they don't make the tubs larger like the good old tins they used to make. I am sure I will be buying another tub at Christmas time. It would be rude not too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good price BUT NOT FULL
We where disappointed ,it was good price but 560g plastic tub had alot fresh air in it ?? , We thought quality street chocolates are not now as we remembered they where,so disappointed.
What's not to love
This is all my favourite flavours of quality street in once place. The packaging and wrappings are just as you would expect. Not exactly life changing but absolutely fine. The chocolate itself is yummy and good quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great New Chocolates!
Who doesnt love a tin of chocolates. Quality street have been around for years and this year have some new flavours. The caramel brownie chocolate was absolutely lovely. A real treat. As well as the usual favourites like the purple one and the green one. Will continue buying especially for the annual chocolate fest at Christmas! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Always a great mix of flavours
This has always been a staple in my household. Everyone has their own favourite and the tub gets finished. I buy it as a treat for the family as well as something to share with friends and colleagues. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lots of choice for all the family
We sat down to film night with a tub of quality streets. There was something for all although I did feel the tub was a lot smaller than previous years. A few of us wernt keen on the new flavour, chocolate caramel brownie. But its good to see the favourites for us were still in. The fudge and green triangle. Definatley on our Christmas sweet list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect All Round Chocolates
Delicious!! Everyone's favourite chocolates in one massive tub! It felt like Christmas in our house whilst we've been eating these chocolates. The new Chocolate Caramel Brownie one was absolutely dreamy!! This tub is perfect for my husband and I to share... I love the creams and he is a nut and Fudge fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
All the families favourites
With so many selection boxes to pick from this one has always been a firm family favourite as we all have our favourites in the box - mine the toffee penny, my husbands the purple caramel with hazelnut centre. My stepdaughters is the green chocolate triangle, and my stepson the strawberry creme! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]