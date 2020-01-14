Revlon Fast & Light 2000W Hair Dryer

LIGHTWEIGHT & POWERFUL
I needed a lightweight hair dryer that would be powerful enough to get the job done fast. I bought this on a whim and was glad that I did, it is quick & light and the multiple heat and speed settings, plus a cool shot, make this a bargain. The top heat setting isn’t too hot, which is good if you don’t like the smell of wet toast. It has a easy to grip handle too, ideal if you get wrist pain. So impressed, I bought another as a spare.
Good small hairdryer
This Revlon hairdryer is quite smaller than my old Revlon hsirdryer. It does the job. I am not sure it would cope with heavy usage, as it doesn't see as robust as our previous model. For us at the price it was a good option.
Great little hairdryer
Bought as a birthday gift for my granddaughter she loved it
Excellent features
Recently bought this one as my daughter has claimed my previous one! The settings are brilliant. 3 hot speeds, 2 options for power & 1 cool button. Prefer it to my previous hairdryer which is a very good make. This one is ideal.
Looks good
I brought this to replace my old faithful hairdryer and was very pleased
great value
Does the job well - good heat and power - just the job
Great value item
Paid £13 for this hairdryer which I thought was a really good price. Great hair dryer , various settings and dries hair quickly
Amazing value
I bought this to replace an older Revlon hairdryer which was not broken but I decided to leave at my sons house.It is light and has many variations of heat and speeds Excellent value for money and a long gaurentee
Great lightweight dryer
This is the first time I have bought a hair dryer. I always had short hair, but am now trying a different style so needed the dryer. It does as it says on the box!!! Fast drying and easy to use.
Great value!
I chose this for the variable heat settings. It’s easy & light to use, my only niggle is that the cord is too short, but overall I’m happy.