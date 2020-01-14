By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(17)Write a review
Revlon Fast & Light 2000W Hair Dryer
Product Description

  • Revlon® hairdryer with powerful 2000W motor
  • 3 heat and 2 speed settings plus cool shot
  • Includes concentrator-nozzle attachment
  • - 2000 Watts For faster drying. 3 Heat/2 Speed Settings and Cool Shot Button. For complete drying and styling flexibility
  • - Smoothing Concentrator For precise drying and styling
  • - Compact and lightweight design. Hanging loop For easy storage
  • "An essential compact and lightweight dryer for everyday" 2000 Watts For faster drying Ionic Ceramic Grille for glossy, frizz free hair 3 Heat/2 Speed Settings and Cool Shot Button For complete drying and styling flexibility Smoothing Concentrator For precise drying and styling Compact and lightweight design Hanging loop For easy storage 3-Year Limited Warranty

Information

17 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

LIGHTWEIGHT & POWERFUL

5 stars

I needed a lightweight hair dryer that would be powerful enough to get the job done fast. I bought this on a whim and was glad that I did, it is quick & light and the multiple heat and speed settings, plus a cool shot, make this a bargain. The top heat setting isn’t too hot, which is good if you don’t like the smell of wet toast. It has a easy to grip handle too, ideal if you get wrist pain. So impressed, I bought another as a spare.

Good small hairdryer

4 stars

This Revlon hairdryer is quite smaller than my old Revlon hsirdryer. It does the job. I am not sure it would cope with heavy usage, as it doesn't see as robust as our previous model. For us at the price it was a good option.

Great little hairdryer

5 stars

Bought as a birthday gift for my granddaughter she loved it

Excellent features

5 stars

Recently bought this one as my daughter has claimed my previous one! The settings are brilliant. 3 hot speeds, 2 options for power & 1 cool button. Prefer it to my previous hairdryer which is a very good make. This one is ideal.

Looks good

5 stars

I brought this to replace my old faithful hairdryer and was very pleased

great value

5 stars

Does the job well - good heat and power - just the job

Great value item

5 stars

Paid £13 for this hairdryer which I thought was a really good price. Great hair dryer , various settings and dries hair quickly

Amazing value

5 stars

I bought this to replace an older Revlon hairdryer which was not broken but I decided to leave at my sons house.It is light and has many variations of heat and speeds Excellent value for money and a long gaurentee

Great lightweight dryer

5 stars

This is the first time I have bought a hair dryer. I always had short hair, but am now trying a different style so needed the dryer. It does as it says on the box!!! Fast drying and easy to use.

Great value!

4 stars

I chose this for the variable heat settings. It’s easy & light to use, my only niggle is that the cord is too short, but overall I’m happy.

