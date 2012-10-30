Twinings Cold Infuse Kids Mango & Orange 12S 30G

Product Description
- Mango & Orange Flavoured Cold Water Infusers
- We are bringing a hint of flavour to boring old water without the hassle. And Kids Cold In'Fuse is a sugar free alternative with all-natural ingredients.
- Our infusers are easy to use: just drop one of our infusion bags into a water bottle (500ml), wait for 5 minutes - stirring or shaking occasionally - and enjoy!
- Cold Infuse is the perfect aid to helping your children drink more water throughout the day, wherever they are.
- All natural ingredients*
- *These herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them safe to drop into cold water.
- Great for on the go
- Sugar free
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Rosehips*, Apple Pieces*, Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (20%), Natural Mango Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (20%), Roasted Chicory Root*, Natural Flavouring, Orange Peel*, *These herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them safe to drop into cold water
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong odours. Keep in original packaging.Once jar is opened, reseal with lid and consume within 6 months.
Preparation and Usage
- Drop Leave Shake & Enjoy
- Read Me, Follow Me, Love Me
- This product is to be added to cold water only.
- 1 Please wash bottle before use.
- 2 Drop 1 infuser into your water bottle with cold water (500ml).
- 3 Leave for 5 minutes to infuse, then a little shake or stir.
- 4 Once made for best tasting results, drink within an hour. Can be enjoyed up to 8 hours (once product has been made, please keep out of direct sunlight).
- 5 Remember to keep your bottle squeaky clean and wash after use.
- One infuser = One 500ml bottle serving
Number of uses
12 Biodegradable infusers = 12x500ml bottle servings
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Not suitable for children aged under 36 months as this product contains small parts and is a choking hazard.
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- If your product falls below the standard you expect please call us on 01264 313444.
- If the contents of this product or the packaging are damaged in any way please don't use.
- www.twinings.co.uk
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
12 x 30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Brewed Infusion**
|Energy
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|Of which Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
|**Based on an infuser brewed in 500 ml cold water
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Not suitable for children aged under 36 months as this product contains small parts and is a choking hazard.
