Lind Nuxor Dark 165G

image 1 of Lind Nuxor Dark 165G
£ 6.00
£36.37/kg

Product Description

  • Gianduja hazelnut dark chocolate with whole hazelnuts
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • 1. Lindt NUXOR with Dark Chocolate - dark chocolate infused with hazelnuts combined with whole roasted hazelnuts, 165g gift box
  • 2. Discover the ultimate chocolate indulgence with Lindt NUXOR
  • 3. Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • 4. A truly unique taste and texture experience this chocolate box is the perfect gift or indulgent treat for yourself
  • 5. Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
  • 6. Experience the sumptuous combination of creamy and crunchy in each beautifully wrapped gold cube
  • Discover the ultimate chocolate indulgence with NEW Lindt NUXOR with Dark Chocolate, the latest delicious addition to the Lindt range.
  • A truly unique taste and texture experience Lindt NUXOR is the latest masterpiece by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.
  • Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
  • Experience the sumptuous combination of creamy and crunchy in each beautifully wrapped gold cube: Lindt's velvety melt-in-your-mouth chocolate enrobing the finest whole roasted hazelnuts.
  • Non-EU Cocoa
  • EU and Non-EU Hazelnuts
  • Indulgently velvety chocolate with whole roasted hazelnuts
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Hazelnuts (20%), Cocoa Mass, Ground Hazelnuts (16%), Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Almonds (0.2%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 46% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Walnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprungli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 2508 kJ
-600 kcal
Fat 43 g
of which saturates 13 g
Carbohydrate 35 g
of which sugars 30 g
Protein 9.0 g
Salt 0.05 g
