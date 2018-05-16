Lind Nuxor Dark 165G

Product Description
- Gianduja hazelnut dark chocolate with whole hazelnuts
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- 1. Lindt NUXOR with Dark Chocolate - dark chocolate infused with hazelnuts combined with whole roasted hazelnuts, 165g gift box
- 2. Discover the ultimate chocolate indulgence with Lindt NUXOR
- 3. Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
- 4. A truly unique taste and texture experience this chocolate box is the perfect gift or indulgent treat for yourself
- 5. Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
- 6. Experience the sumptuous combination of creamy and crunchy in each beautifully wrapped gold cube
- Discover the ultimate chocolate indulgence with NEW Lindt NUXOR with Dark Chocolate, the latest delicious addition to the Lindt range.
- A truly unique taste and texture experience Lindt NUXOR is the latest masterpiece by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.
- Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
- Experience the sumptuous combination of creamy and crunchy in each beautifully wrapped gold cube: Lindt's velvety melt-in-your-mouth chocolate enrobing the finest whole roasted hazelnuts.
- Non-EU Cocoa
- EU and Non-EU Hazelnuts
- Indulgently velvety chocolate with whole roasted hazelnuts
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Hazelnuts (20%), Cocoa Mass, Ground Hazelnuts (16%), Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Almonds (0.2%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 46% min
Allergy Information
- May contain Walnuts and other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Manufactured in Italy
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprungli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprungli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|2508 kJ
|-
|600 kcal
|Fat
|43 g
|of which saturates
|13 g
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|of which sugars
|30 g
|Protein
|9.0 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
