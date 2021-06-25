We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Nuxor Milk 165G

4.8(48)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Nuxor Milk 165G
£ 6.00
£36.37/kg

Product Description

  • Gianduja hazelnut milk chocolate with whole hazelnuts
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • 1. Lindt NUXOR with Milk Chocolate - milk chocolate infused with hazelnuts combined with whole roasted hazelnuts, 165g gift box
  • 2. Discover the ultimate chocolate indulgence with Lindt NUXOR
  • 3. Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • 4. A truly unique taste and texture experience this chocolate box is the perfect gift or indulgent treat for yourself
  • 5. Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
  • 6. Experience the sumptuous combination of creamy and crunchy in each beautifully wrapped gold cube
  • Discover the ultimate chocolate indulgence with NEW Lindt NUXOR with Milk Chocolate, the latest delicious addition to the Lindt range.
  • A truly unique taste and texture experience Lindt NUXOR is the latest masterpiece by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.
  • Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
  • Experience the sumptuous combination of creamy and crunchy in each beautifully wrapped gold cube: Lindt's velvety melt-in-your-mouth chocolate enrobing the finest whole roasted hazelnuts.
  • Non-EU Cocoa
  • EU and Non-EU Hazelnuts
  • Indulgently velvety chocolate with whole roasted hazelnuts
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Ground Hazelnuts (22%), Whole Hazelnuts (19%), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Almonds (0.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 33% minimum, Milk Solids: 12% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Walnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2549 kJ
-610 kcal
Fat 44 g
- of which saturates 12 g
Carbohydrate 40 g
- of which sugars 35 g
Protein 9.0 g
Salt 0.10 g
View all Chocolate Boxes & Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

48 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My new favourite

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

The expected smooth lindt chocolate in a block with delicious hazelnuts. I didn't expect to love these as much as I did, as I am not always a fan of nutty chocolates. The hazelnuts are small enough to add flavour and a little texture but not overpower the smoothness of the chocolate. Definitely a new favourite!

Light, but indulgent!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

My husband and I absolutely loved these chocolates! We popped them in the fridge, as we had some very hot days and they were a perfect cool, light and indulgent treat! They had the perfect amount of nuts in the, which added a great crunch. The chocolate itself was very smooth and tasty. They didn't last very long!

So luxurious and delicious

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I adore these Lindt Nuxor milk chocolates. The chocolate just melts in your mouth and you get a burst of the delicious hazelnuts. The packaging and the product is luxurious and would be perfect as a gift. I'd absolutely love to receive them as a present. They come in a 165g box which is a good amount to enjoy or to share with others. Another to die for chocolate sensation from Lindt. Will be buying again :)

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

OMG these chocolates are amazing! Lovely smooth, praliney ganache style base with crispy hazelnuts.. just the thing to satisfy that sweet craving after a meal! A good size too. Love them. I (reluctantly) dished some out to family after dinner and they all oohed and ahhed over them! Would def go recommend

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These chocolates are absolutely delicious! They're a really creamy milk chocolate with hazelnuts. The hazelnuts taste Like they're roasted and go really well with the chocolate! The whole family have enjoyed these

Really good

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These by are really nice chocolates A great rich taste you can tell they are quality would be good as a present would definitely recommend to family and friends and anyone who likes chocolate reall would buy again

Yummilicious !!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Lovely looking gold packaging !! It has a great taste Loving the whole hazelnut inside it gives that unique tasty kick, smooth milky chocolate melts in your mouth with the crunchy hazelnut My kids and husband really liked it Highly recommend!

Great chocolates

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I am a fan of Lindt sweets but had never tried these. I was not disappointed!!! Gorgeous Lindt chocolate with nuts, what is not to like. A perfect sized individually wrapped chocolate. These should definitely come in bigger boxes...yum

Never disappoints

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Lindt chocolate never disappoints smooth tasty chocolate with hazelnuts. Packing lovely makes an nice add on to any present. Comes individually wrapped so can place on a tray if your looking to serve people.

Lovely smooth chocolate

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These chocolates are really nice, smooth milk chocolate and a whole hazelnut (at least!) In each one. I prefer my chocolate hard out the fridge and these are quite a soft texture so for me I may not buy them again but the flavour is nice. They are a good size so even eating one feels like a nice treat but they are moreish (don't say I didn't warn you!).

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here