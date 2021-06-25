Lindt Nuxor Milk 165G

My new favourite
Review from Lindt UK
The expected smooth lindt chocolate in a block with delicious hazelnuts. I didn't expect to love these as much as I did, as I am not always a fan of nutty chocolates. The hazelnuts are small enough to add flavour and a little texture but not overpower the smoothness of the chocolate. Definitely a new favourite!
Light, but indulgent!
Review from Lindt UK
My husband and I absolutely loved these chocolates! We popped them in the fridge, as we had some very hot days and they were a perfect cool, light and indulgent treat! They had the perfect amount of nuts in the, which added a great crunch. The chocolate itself was very smooth and tasty. They didn't last very long!
So luxurious and delicious
Review from Lindt UK
I adore these Lindt Nuxor milk chocolates. The chocolate just melts in your mouth and you get a burst of the delicious hazelnuts. The packaging and the product is luxurious and would be perfect as a gift. I'd absolutely love to receive them as a present. They come in a 165g box which is a good amount to enjoy or to share with others. Another to die for chocolate sensation from Lindt. Will be buying again :)
Delicious!
Review from Lindt UK
OMG these chocolates are amazing! Lovely smooth, praliney ganache style base with crispy hazelnuts.. just the thing to satisfy that sweet craving after a meal! A good size too. Love them. I (reluctantly) dished some out to family after dinner and they all oohed and ahhed over them! Would def go recommend
Delicious
Review from Lindt UK
These chocolates are absolutely delicious! They're a really creamy milk chocolate with hazelnuts. The hazelnuts taste Like they're roasted and go really well with the chocolate! The whole family have enjoyed these
Really good
Review from Lindt UK
These by are really nice chocolates A great rich taste you can tell they are quality would be good as a present would definitely recommend to family and friends and anyone who likes chocolate reall would buy again
Yummilicious !!
Review from Lindt UK
Lovely looking gold packaging !! It has a great taste Loving the whole hazelnut inside it gives that unique tasty kick, smooth milky chocolate melts in your mouth with the crunchy hazelnut My kids and husband really liked it Highly recommend!
Great chocolates
Review from Lindt UK
I am a fan of Lindt sweets but had never tried these. I was not disappointed!!! Gorgeous Lindt chocolate with nuts, what is not to like. A perfect sized individually wrapped chocolate. These should definitely come in bigger boxes...yum
Never disappoints
Review from Lindt UK
Lindt chocolate never disappoints smooth tasty chocolate with hazelnuts. Packing lovely makes an nice add on to any present. Comes individually wrapped so can place on a tray if your looking to serve people.
Lovely smooth chocolate
Review from Lindt UK
These chocolates are really nice, smooth milk chocolate and a whole hazelnut (at least!) In each one. I prefer my chocolate hard out the fridge and these are quite a soft texture so for me I may not buy them again but the flavour is nice. They are a good size so even eating one feels like a nice treat but they are moreish (don't say I didn't warn you!).