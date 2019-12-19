By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Johnsons Bedtime Wash 500 En

5(75)Write a review
£ 4.19
£4.19/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Bedtime Wash
  • Did you know? A soothing nightly ritual can help send your growing baby to dreamland. Our bedtime routine can help them fall asleep faster & stay asleep longer.
  • We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
  • No more tears
  • Active baby
  • With soothing NaturalCalm™ essences
  • Clinically proven routine to help baby sleep better
  • Free from parabens, sulphates and dyes
  • Routine tested with baby sleep experts
  • Gently cleanses to leave delicate skin feeling healthy
  • When baby sleeps better, parents sleep better too

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018607], Aqua*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, Glycerin*, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Coconut Acid, Glycol Distearate*, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Decyl Glucoside*, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate*, Laureth-4, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid*, Formic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived

Produce of

Made in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Our 3-step Routine: Warm Bath + Massage + Quiet Time
  • To Use: Apply to baby's skin by gently working into a rich lather with your hand or washcloth, rinse and dry.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

75 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Jhonsons bedtime

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

The bed time wash is a good cent to get your baby to settle at night time a warm bubbly bath followed by using the night time massage cream works wonders it smells lovely and is gentle on the babys skin I use it for my 3 year old and 20 month old . It helps them to relax and sleep through at night

Only thing that actually works as a relaxing product

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

Gentle enough for little one, the scent is one of my absolute favourites, I have tried other brands that claim to help relax and nothing works. This “in my opinion” does work. My little man seems to get a great night sleep with this family within the range.

Same lovely smell but not as bubbly

4 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

I have used this for a few years on my little boy and thought the new pump action would be much more user friendly, but the pump is a little temperamental and the liquid doesn't bubble up to make a nice bath for him. Maybe I just got a dodgy one! Still has the same lovely smell and gentle clean though and good to know less ingredients went into the making.. possibly the reason it's less bubbly?! :-D

Johnson's Bedtime Baby Bath

4 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

I think this product is great. I have found that it works well for both my boys, aged 3 & 7 to help sooth them and calm them after a busy day. The hint of Lavender is the key to making it work. They have dry skin, but I find it hasn't aggravated it in any way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the lavender

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

My little one smelt beautiful after using this! A small amount went a long way too! I get nervous about using products every bath but this was so gentle and didn't aggravate my little ones sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell!!!

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

I absolutely love the smell of this and my twin girls smell fantastic and have never been so clean!! Lol [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely stuff

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

This bedtime wash is absolutely lovely, it's has a thick consistency which soaps up really well and smells divine. The kids love it and my little boy calls it the purple soap and always wants to use it. I can't say that it helps my children sleep but I know they both love using it so it's a winner for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good product

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

I think it's one of the best things I ever use for my baby.after one week using Johnson my baby was asking every evening mummy I wanna water with that cream . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Johnson's bedtime baby wash

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

So I used this on all 5 of my children and from sensitive skin to bath-avoiders and rugby dirt, bath time triumphed with the help of this little, lavender scented treat. The creamy wash smoothed on to their skin creating a gentle lather, leaving their skin smooth, soft and irritation free. It also went a long way and unlike the frothy explosion I often create in the bath tub, a little went a long way. The aroma lingered beautifully on their skin, giving my not so baby boys that gorgeous new born scent. The aroma must have worked its magic as on one occasion I had a mid-bath snoozer!! The bottle was relatively easy for a one handed opening attempt, it looks nice on the bath side and there was no leakage or pooling at the base! I would definitely buy again and recommend to others! Finally, I think wash for wash, even up against SUPER cheap brands, would prove to be equally if not more affordable! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Night

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

If you want your little one to have a perfect peaceful nights sleep then you need to add Johnsons bedtime baby wash to there bath. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 75 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

