Braun 310S Shaver

Good shave when its charged
It was bought with some birthday money to replace another Braun. It gives a good shave when it's fully charged. But the big difference from my previous model is that you can't shave while charging which is pretty stupid when it suddenly stops mid-shave, I have to grab a battery operated shaver to finish off. I'd assumed when charging the LED went from flashing to fully on it was fully charged (about 30 min) so have been removing it from the power at that point (it needs 1hr)
Does not shave well!
I bought this shaver as a good value replacement as I don't need any of the more expensive features like a beard trimmer. However I find it does not shave well or close enough - not sure why but it doesn't do the job! I have tried to keep going with the 310 for some weeks to see if I got used to it but I haven't......so I will probably have to discard it and buy something else. ( I used electric shavers for many years so I know how they should perform)
Excellent!
My Husband swears by Brawn Series 3 Shavers. He has been using them for 50 years as they give a really close shave and are kind to his skin. The Foil and Cutters are changed as recommended as they keep the Shaver in tip-top condition.
Excellent!
very good product that I am happy to get as a gift
Excellent!
Great product & great price too, battery lasts for well over a week and can be used in the shower . Nice clean shave without having to continually go over the same area for missed hair
Excellent!
The Braun Series 3 wet and Dry Electric Shaver is a handy tool for a quick and close shave. I would highly recommend and man to purchase this product since its a small but yet very effective shaver and since it is a wet and dry i have no worries using it in the bathroom. It is small enough to fit into the smallest of cabinet's and powerful enough for a quick and slick shave.
Excellent product.....really good value !
I have had previous shavers in the same range and I needed a new foil. It was almost as cheap to buy a new 310 Braun rechargeable therefore acquiring a new shaver as well so I went ahead and bought one ! It's beautifully shaped, easy and smooth to use and of course completely washable. It's a delight and I'm very pleased with it. It does everything it is supposed to with no unnecessary features for an excellent price. As is usually the case Tesco direct offered the best price and best service !
has no great features
this shaver has stopped working after about 15 months would not recommend to any-one
Close shave
Bought a month ago as a gift, my husband is pleased with it says a good shave a little disappointed no trimmer on it hence 4*. Except value for money.
Great design but disappointing shaving quality
I bought this a couple of weeks ago , it looks really modern and slick , however after using it a couple of times the cutting quality is just a little disappointing, it can take up to 20 minutes for a fave shave which is to long in my opinion. I think I will stick to a Philips when I buy my new one.