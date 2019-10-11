By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Braun Se3420 Epilator W Bikini Trimmer

4(111)Write a review
image 1 of Braun Se3420 Epilator W Bikini Trimmer
£ 35.00
£35.00/each
  • Braun Silk-épil 3 epilator gently removes hair at the root, for long-lasting results. It removes the short hairs waxing cannot catch for smoothness that lasts up to 4 weeks. Great for beginners, massage rollers stimulate the skin for gentle epilation. The epilator's Smartlight reveals the finest hairs for no miss hair removal. With 2 extras; including a bikini trimmer to maintain bikini line.
  • Braun Silk-épil epilator removes 4x shorter hair than wax
  • Gently removes hair at the root, for long-lasting results
  • Great for beginners, massage rollers minimize discomfort during epilation
  • Smartlight reveals the finest hairs for no miss removal
  • 2 extras; including bikini trimmer to maintain bikini line

Information

Warnings

  • For hygienic reasons, do not share this appliance with other persons. This appliance is provided with a special cord set with an integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is risk of electric shock. For electric specifications, please see printing on the special cord set. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised. When switched on, the appliance must never come in contact with the hair on your head, eye- lashes, ribbons, etc. to prevent any danger of injury as well as to prevent blockage or damage to the appliance.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble Consumer Relations, Cobalt, Newcastle
  • 0800 7837010
  • For further details, please contact our customer service.

Safety information

View more safety information

For hygienic reasons, do not share this appliance with other persons. This appliance is provided with a special cord set with an integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is risk of electric shock. For electric specifications, please see printing on the special cord set. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised. When switched on, the appliance must never come in contact with the hair on your head, eye- lashes, ribbons, etc. to prevent any danger of injury as well as to prevent blockage or damage to the appliance.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

111 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product and no pain!

5 stars

This is my first epilator and I was slightly nervous - expecting pain. However - it was painless - there was some sensation but it was not painful at all. I have had my bikini area waxed and eyebrows threaded and it was nothing like those experiences. I have only used it on my bikini area so far but looking forward to trying the rest of my body as I hate shaving

Does not do the job

1 stars

I&#39;m extremely disappointed with this product, especially since my parents spent their money on it for my birthday. It was taking so long to remove the hairs on my leg that I actually gave up and went back to my old epilator. It wasn&#39;t taking most of the hairs off my leg and wasn&#39;t picking up the short ones at all. It&#39;s very noisy and gets annoying after a few minutes. I found that it wasn&#39;t very powerful also, it&#39;s like it didn&#39;t have enough power to remove the hairs. I wouldn&#39;t recommend this product at all.. I wouldn&#39;t even buy it if it was on sale

Mrs Barbara

4 stars

fantastic and painless epilator. I recommend. used every day. I am very pleased. it hurt a little at first but you get used to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BRAUN epilator and shaver

5 stars

Two weeks ago I started to use my Braun epilator and shaver. Because I can't support the pain , I was a little nervous at the beginning but with the massage cap, the pain is not so hard. I also used the shaver on my arms and it made a great job. I will start to use it often to see more results. But I used it two weeks ago and the hair is not back yet. So i'm very happy with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Braun Silk-épil 3 3-410 epilator

4 stars

I can recommend it to people who are just beginning their epilatory adventure and ... resistant to pain. Unfortunately, painlessness is not its strongest side as the producer promises. Those who like technological innovations will rather swear it. The hair removal itself is quite time-consuming, because the epilator does it slowly, but it's probably the price of accuracy, because you can not fault it. The effect of smooth legs lasts for about 3 weeks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky Smooth!

5 stars

Over the years I have tried various different brand of epilators, and Braun once again did not disappoint. There is no such think as a pain free way of using an empilator however because of the power of the Braun Silk-épil 3 it make it a more bareable experience as well as leaving my underarms, legs and bikini line lovely and smooth. I find that it works very well on short stubborn hairs. As well as the epilator working wonders I am also pleasantly surprise on how well the trimmer and shaver works. Braun once again has came up trumps with this product and I would recommend this to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Braun Silk epil 3

3 stars

Braun Silk Epil 3. I gave him a lot of chances. Unfortunately he isn't shaving all hair off exactly. Still I would choose the normal shaver. I would recommend acquaintances provided that have a moisturized skin since in the case my dry caused that she had become more annoyed. My recommendation : 3 / 5. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good epilator

5 stars

This is one of the few products I've tried that does exactly what it says on the tin. Short hairs were picked up without me going over the same area several times, as i would do with previous epilators I've owned. Very impressed. That said, if your hair is very fine and short them you might have to try more than once for these to grip. Product is also light and compact which is an added bonus and flex cord is just the right length. All in all a fantastic epilator of you're after something simple and effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

After 3 weeks

4 stars

I can recommend it to people who are just beginning their epilatory adventure and ... resistant to pain. Unfortunately, painlessness is not its strongest side as the producer promises. Those who like technological innovations will rather swear it. The hair removal itself is quite time-consuming, because the epilator does it slowly, but it's probably the price of accuracy, because you can not fault it. The effect of smooth legs lasts for about 3 weeks, so the standard time compared to other models, there is no rage, but it is almost half cheaper [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Braun Silk-épil 3 epilator

4 stars

It was my first time using epilator so didn't know what to expect at all. I was pleasantly surprised how painless it was to use on the legs and arms. Armpits was another story though (painful!). First time was a real struggle but every time after got easier. I love how smooth the skin is after in comparison to shavers. You might have to go over an area couple of times for a perfect result but this happens with shavers as well. The light on the epilator is really handy. I wish it was battery operated so can use in the bathroom. I would like it to have a little bag to put it in, instead of keeping in the box. All in all it is a great device for the price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 111 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here