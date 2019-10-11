Braun Se3420 Epilator W Bikini Trimmer

Great product and no pain! 5 stars Review from braun.com 11th October 2019 This is my first epilator and I was slightly nervous - expecting pain. However - it was painless - there was some sensation but it was not painful at all. I have had my bikini area waxed and eyebrows threaded and it was nothing like those experiences. I have only used it on my bikini area so far but looking forward to trying the rest of my body as I hate shaving

Does not do the job 1 stars Review from braun.com 8th January 2019 I'm extremely disappointed with this product, especially since my parents spent their money on it for my birthday. It was taking so long to remove the hairs on my leg that I actually gave up and went back to my old epilator. It wasn't taking most of the hairs off my leg and wasn't picking up the short ones at all. It's very noisy and gets annoying after a few minutes. I found that it wasn't very powerful also, it's like it didn't have enough power to remove the hairs. I wouldn't recommend this product at all.. I wouldn't even buy it if it was on sale

Mrs Barbara 4 stars Review from braun.com 4th March 2018 fantastic and painless epilator. I recommend. used every day. I am very pleased. it hurt a little at first but you get used to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BRAUN epilator and shaver 5 stars Review from braun.com 4th March 2018 Two weeks ago I started to use my Braun epilator and shaver. Because I can't support the pain , I was a little nervous at the beginning but with the massage cap, the pain is not so hard. I also used the shaver on my arms and it made a great job. I will start to use it often to see more results. But I used it two weeks ago and the hair is not back yet. So i'm very happy with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Braun Silk-épil 3 3-410 epilator 4 stars Review from braun.com 4th March 2018 I can recommend it to people who are just beginning their epilatory adventure and ... resistant to pain. Unfortunately, painlessness is not its strongest side as the producer promises. Those who like technological innovations will rather swear it. The hair removal itself is quite time-consuming, because the epilator does it slowly, but it's probably the price of accuracy, because you can not fault it. The effect of smooth legs lasts for about 3 weeks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky Smooth! 5 stars Review from braun.com 3rd March 2018 Over the years I have tried various different brand of epilators, and Braun once again did not disappoint. There is no such think as a pain free way of using an empilator however because of the power of the Braun Silk-épil 3 it make it a more bareable experience as well as leaving my underarms, legs and bikini line lovely and smooth. I find that it works very well on short stubborn hairs. As well as the epilator working wonders I am also pleasantly surprise on how well the trimmer and shaver works. Braun once again has came up trumps with this product and I would recommend this to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Braun Silk epil 3 3 stars Review from braun.com 3rd March 2018 Braun Silk Epil 3. I gave him a lot of chances. Unfortunately he isn't shaving all hair off exactly. Still I would choose the normal shaver. I would recommend acquaintances provided that have a moisturized skin since in the case my dry caused that she had become more annoyed. My recommendation : 3 / 5. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good epilator 5 stars Review from braun.com 3rd March 2018 This is one of the few products I've tried that does exactly what it says on the tin. Short hairs were picked up without me going over the same area several times, as i would do with previous epilators I've owned. Very impressed. That said, if your hair is very fine and short them you might have to try more than once for these to grip. Product is also light and compact which is an added bonus and flex cord is just the right length. All in all a fantastic epilator of you're after something simple and effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

