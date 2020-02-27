By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Braun 3010S Shaver

4(9)Write a review
image 1 of Braun 3010S Shaver
£ 49.00
£49.00/each

Offer

  • The Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3010s rechargeable electric foil shaver delivers efficient shaving even on 3 day old beards. 3 independently floating shaving elements adapt to your contours for greater comfort, and a specialised Micro Comb to capture more hairs in one stroke* for a faster and gentler shave. The Wet&Dry function delivers effective use in the shower, or with foam or gel for a smoother skin feeling.
  • *Versus previous Braun Series 3. Tested on 3 day beard.
  • 3 independently floating shaving elements adapt to your contours for greater comfort
  • A specialised Micro Comb captures more hair in each stroke, for a faster and gentler shave; versus previous Braun Series 3. Tested on 3 day beard
  • 45 minutes of shaving with no performance loss. A 5 minute Quick Charge is enough for 1 shave
  • The precision head is designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas, like under the nose
  • Designed and engineered in Germany by Braun. Wet & Dry shaver for use in the shower

Information

Produce of

China

Warnings

  • To reduce the risk of burns, fire, electric shock, or injury to persons: 1. Close supervision is necessary when this appliance is used by, on, or near children or persons with disabilities. 2. Use this appliance only for its intended use as described in the manual. Do not use attachments not recommended by the manufacturer. 3. Never operate this appliance if it has a damaged cord or plug, if it is not working properly, if it has been dropped or damaged, or if the power supply has been dropped into water. Return the appliance to a service center for examination and repair. 4. Keep the cord away from heated surfaces. 5. Never drop or insert any object into any opening of the appliance. 6. Do not use outdoors or operate where aerosol (spray) products are being used or where oxygen is being administered. 7. Do not use this appliance with a damaged or broken foil / trimmer head / attachment, as serious skin injuries may occur. 8. Always attach plug to appliance first, then to outlet. To disconnect, turn all controls off, then remove plug from outlet. 9. When plugging to an electrical outlet outside North America, use a plug adapter to match the outlet’s pin configuration. 10. Caution: The battery used in this device may present a fire or chemical burn hazard if mistreated. Do not disassemble, heat above 100 °C (212 °F), or incinerate. 11. To recharge the battery, only use the detachable power supply provided with this appliance. If the appliance is marked 492-XXXX, only use Braun power supplies coded 492-XXXX.

Return to

  • To be localized
  • To be localized
  • For further details, please contact our customer service.

Safety information

View more safety information

To reduce the risk of burns, fire, electric shock, or injury to persons: 1. Close supervision is necessary when this appliance is used by, on, or near children or persons with disabilities. 2. Use this appliance only for its intended use as described in the manual. Do not use attachments not recommended by the manufacturer. 3. Never operate this appliance if it has a damaged cord or plug, if it is not working properly, if it has been dropped or damaged, or if the power supply has been dropped into water. Return the appliance to a service center for examination and repair. 4. Keep the cord away from heated surfaces. 5. Never drop or insert any object into any opening of the appliance. 6. Do not use outdoors or operate where aerosol (spray) products are being used or where oxygen is being administered. 7. Do not use this appliance with a damaged or broken foil / trimmer head / attachment, as serious skin injuries may occur. 8. Always attach plug to appliance first, then to outlet. To disconnect, turn all controls off, then remove plug from outlet. 9. When plugging to an electrical outlet outside North America, use a plug adapter to match the outlet’s pin configuration. 10. Caution: The battery used in this device may present a fire or chemical burn hazard if mistreated. Do not disassemble, heat above 100 °C (212 °F), or incinerate. 11. To recharge the battery, only use the detachable power supply provided with this appliance. If the appliance is marked 492-XXXX, only use Braun power supplies coded 492-XXXX.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfection Achieved

5 stars

I'm old ... 67 or so ... never possessed an electric shaver (Braun or anything) that comes close to giving me a perfect shave like a wet razor - this does! It's brilliant! V clever piece of kit which I thoroughly recommend to anyone who doesn't want to look like they've forgotten to shave that morning!!

Excellent!

5 stars

It gives a closed shave to your skin recommending using everyday day for no stubble.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my go to essential kit every morning. It copes with my 3 day stubble and I can not live without it

Good!

3 stars

I've only used it a couple of times. So I'd like to try it for longer. It seems to do a good smooth job

Excellent!

5 stars

Since I made the upgrad to this razor I did not know what I was missing out on. My old razor was pulling the hairs out of my face but this one is smooth as silk no pulling and no irritation! For some one who has think stubble this will get through it well.

Excellent!

5 stars

Gives a super close shave leaving super smooth skin and can be used wet and dry.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is Excellent. My boyfriend use this and is happy with this

Great!

4 stars

Good on skin looks healthy. Didn't make skin ref and blothchy

This model has no sideburn trimmer

1 stars

I bought this Braun 3 as I have had two previous models, with which I have been very happy. This one though has no sideburn trimmer. I can understand why they dropped that, as in my two previous models it was the first part to break. However seeing as that is why I picked up this new shaver I was very disappointed. It's going straight back to the shop -- unused.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here