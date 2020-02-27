Braun 3010S Shaver

Perfection Achieved
I'm old ... 67 or so ... never possessed an electric shaver (Braun or anything) that comes close to giving me a perfect shave like a wet razor - this does! It's brilliant! V clever piece of kit which I thoroughly recommend to anyone who doesn't want to look like they've forgotten to shave that morning!!
Excellent!
It gives a closed shave to your skin recommending using everyday day for no stubble.
Excellent!
This is my go to essential kit every morning. It copes with my 3 day stubble and I can not live without it
Good!
I've only used it a couple of times. So I'd like to try it for longer. It seems to do a good smooth job
Excellent!
Since I made the upgrad to this razor I did not know what I was missing out on. My old razor was pulling the hairs out of my face but this one is smooth as silk no pulling and no irritation! For some one who has think stubble this will get through it well.
Excellent!
Gives a super close shave leaving super smooth skin and can be used wet and dry.
Excellent!
This is Excellent. My boyfriend use this and is happy with this
Great!
Good on skin looks healthy. Didn't make skin ref and blothchy
This model has no sideburn trimmer
I bought this Braun 3 as I have had two previous models, with which I have been very happy. This one though has no sideburn trimmer. I can understand why they dropped that, as in my two previous models it was the first part to break. However seeing as that is why I picked up this new shaver I was very disappointed. It's going straight back to the shop -- unused.