Babyliss 7255U 10 In1 Titanium Grooming Kit

Great battery life.
Got this over a month ago and battery is still going on first charge. Great at cutting short stubble.
lightweight and great to use with excellent results
Bought this a s a replacement of a much older Model and very happy with it
Great features
I've had this a couple of weeks now.well pleased. Fantastic little kit
Quality product
I had tried my son in laws set for trimming my beard, better than the braun set i have. Includes everything you need. Quality product good comms and fast delivery
A Good Small Piece of Kit
Does the job, but need getting used to. Quite a number of attachments and not sure if all of them are really useful. Overall managed to keep my hair tidy during this lockdown
Pleased!
Bought this to cut my husband's hair, only realised when I received it that it was for beards and body hair, still used it, really pleased with it, although he won't need it cutting for a long while. Easy to use, good clean cut.
Excellent product
I really needed some new clippers for my short hair...does the job perfectly.
10 in 1 babyliss trimmer
I bought this a month ago knowing that with the covid-19 quarantine in place, barbers will be closed. Overall a very good trimmer, with all the clip sizes and the blade is sharp and perfect fit lining beard up and shape up. I also use to cut my hair and fade it on sides with size 2, 1 and 0.5.
Does the job
Bought this to shave my head during the lockdown but didn’t realise it was a body hair/ beard trimmer! But to be perfectly honest I’m really happy with how it performs on the head, comfortably coped, feels good in the hand and overall a great bit of kit
Just the job!
Really good quality, had hair cut in a few minutes and with a great choice of grades.