By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Babyliss 7255U 10 In1 Titanium Grooming Kit

4.6(19)Write a review
Babyliss 7255U 10 In1 Titanium Grooming Kit
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Offer

  • - Titanium cutting blades for smooth cutting performance and long lasting sharpness.
  • - 3 cutting heads for all over face and body grooming. Heads include: Precision Trimmer for general trimming and grooming. Nose trimmer for removing unwanted hair. Foil shaver for finishing edges and hair line with a smooth sharp finish.
  • - Powerful and flexible cordless use for up to 60 minutes.
  • The BaByliss Men 10 in 1 Titanium Multi Groomer is the ideal grooming tool for keeping your facial hair and body hair under control, trimmed and styled. The precision trimmer head features titanium blade technology for sharp, smooth cutting while the nose and ear trimmer removes unwanted hair sprouting from unwanted places.
  • Rechargeable cord/cordless trimmer
  • 2 Cutting heads
  • - Precision trimmer featuring titanium blade technology
  • - Nose and ear trimmer
  • 60 minute run time
  • 5x Beard comb guides (5-9mm)
  • Stubble Comb (1mm-3.5mm)
  • 2x Body Comb guides (3mm,4mm)
  • Washable heads
  • Storage pouch
  • 3 year guarantee

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

19 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great battery life.

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Got this over a month ago and battery is still going on first charge. Great at cutting short stubble.

lightweight and great to use with excellent results

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Bought this a s a replacement of a much older Model and very happy with it

Great features

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I've had this a couple of weeks now.well pleased. Fantastic little kit

Quality product

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I had tried my son in laws set for trimming my beard, better than the braun set i have. Includes everything you need. Quality product good comms and fast delivery

A Good Small Piece of Kit

4 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Does the job, but need getting used to. Quite a number of attachments and not sure if all of them are really useful. Overall managed to keep my hair tidy during this lockdown

Pleased!

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Bought this to cut my husband's hair, only realised when I received it that it was for beards and body hair, still used it, really pleased with it, although he won't need it cutting for a long while. Easy to use, good clean cut.

Excellent product

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I really needed some new clippers for my short hair...does the job perfectly.

10 in 1 babyliss trimmer

4 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

I bought this a month ago knowing that with the covid-19 quarantine in place, barbers will be closed. Overall a very good trimmer, with all the clip sizes and the blade is sharp and perfect fit lining beard up and shape up. I also use to cut my hair and fade it on sides with size 2, 1 and 0.5.

Does the job

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Bought this to shave my head during the lockdown but didn’t realise it was a body hair/ beard trimmer! But to be perfectly honest I’m really happy with how it performs on the head, comfortably coped, feels good in the hand and overall a great bit of kit

Just the job!

5 stars

Review from babyliss.co.uk

Really good quality, had hair cut in a few minutes and with a great choice of grades.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here