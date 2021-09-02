We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Babyliss Rose Gold Lustre 2400W Hair Dryer

4.9(33)Write a review
image 1 of Babyliss Rose Gold Lustre 2400W Hair Dryer

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Clubcard Price
  • High performance 2400w with powerful airflow for ultra-fast drying power. Advanced ionic technology releases conditioning ions to smooth your hair as you dry for a beautiful shiny finish. Lightweight and perfectly balanced it delivers a comfortable blow-dry whilst the variable heat and speed settings give total drying control.
  • H29cm x W9.6cm x D24.1cm
  • Powerful 2400w
  • 3 heats/ 2 speeds setting plus cool shot
  • Frizz-control ionic technology

Information

Warnings

Safety information

ALWAYS keep out of reach of children (during and after use and whilst cooling). This appliance should not be used, cleaned or maintained by children. Always take extra care if used on children or near children. Do not use on very young children. UK Only: This appliance must not be used in the bathroom. WARNING! Do not use this appliance near water contained in basins, bathtubs or other vessels. Do not immerse the appliance into water or other liquids. Never look directly into the barrel of the hairdryer when it is switched on. Always inspect the appliance before use for noticeable signs of damage. Do not use if damaged, or if the appliance has been dropped. In the event of damage, discontinue use immediately. Do not use the appliance if the lead is damaged. In the event of damage, discontinue use immediately. If the lead is damaged it must be replaced by the manufacturer. Do not leave the appliance unattended when switched on or plugged in. This appliance is equipped with a safety thermostat. In the event of overheating the appliance will either stop automatically or run hot and cold intermittently. Should this happen, switch the dryer to the ‘0' position, unplug and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Before use, ensure the rear filter is clear of hair and other debris. Plug in and switch on. Take care that the air vents do not become blocked when in use. Ensure the rear filter is clear of hair and other debris before use. During use, do not place the appliance on any heat sensitive surface. Take care to avoid the hot surface of the appliance coming into direct contact with the skin, in particular the ears, eyes, face and neck. This appliance should not be used by adults whose reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, or whose lack of experience and knowledge, might cause a hazard, unless they have been correctly instructed to understand the safe use and hazards involved and are adequately supervised. Allow the appliance to cool before storing away. After use do not coil the lead around the appliance as this may cause damage to the lead. Instead coil the lead loosely by the side of the appliance.

33 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great Purchase, Great Value

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Great hairdryer, easy to use, light, quick drying, has all functions required, 3 heat settings plus cool burst button and 2 speed settings, purchased a 2nd one for my mum as she needed a new hairdryer too, she loves it

Rose lustre hairdryer

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Does what it says on the tin no complaints from me and looks pretty as well as a good price

Rose Lustre.

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Great hair drier, easy to use and excellent value for money.

Hair dryer

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

A great hairdryer does everything expected, would recommend to others.

Great hairdryer lightweight

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Love this hairdryer has 3 heat settings and 2 speed settings just right heat for my long hair

Like the name and look of the hairdryer.

4 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Good - Value for money. Not as powerful as my old Babyliss Pro Speed AC 2100 Salon Professional which was solid build with extra long cord. Still working but needs re-wiring as cord split.

Excellent product

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Excellent value for money...warms up quickly..perfect

Great dryer

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Brilliant hairdryer, definitely great for long hair

Excellent hairdryer.

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Lovely hairdryer. It is lightweight and dries hair very quickly. The cool button does give hair a very shiny finish. It doesn't seem like it is powerful but it works fantastic and is very good value. I was very impressed.

Great hairdryer!

5 stars

Review from Babyliss UK

Great hairdryer! Powerful for quick drying, 3 heat settings, lightweight and looks stylish!

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

