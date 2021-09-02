Babyliss Rose Gold Lustre 2400W Hair Dryer

Great Purchase, Great Value
Great hairdryer, easy to use, light, quick drying, has all functions required, 3 heat settings plus cool burst button and 2 speed settings, purchased a 2nd one for my mum as she needed a new hairdryer too, she loves it
Rose lustre hairdryer
Does what it says on the tin no complaints from me and looks pretty as well as a good price
Rose Lustre.
Great hair drier, easy to use and excellent value for money.
Hair dryer
A great hairdryer does everything expected, would recommend to others.
Great hairdryer lightweight
Love this hairdryer has 3 heat settings and 2 speed settings just right heat for my long hair
Like the name and look of the hairdryer.
Good - Value for money. Not as powerful as my old Babyliss Pro Speed AC 2100 Salon Professional which was solid build with extra long cord. Still working but needs re-wiring as cord split.
Excellent product
Excellent value for money...warms up quickly..perfect
Great dryer
Brilliant hairdryer, definitely great for long hair
Excellent hairdryer.
Lovely hairdryer. It is lightweight and dries hair very quickly. The cool button does give hair a very shiny finish. It doesn't seem like it is powerful but it works fantastic and is very good value. I was very impressed.
Great hairdryer!
Great hairdryer! Powerful for quick drying, 3 heat settings, lightweight and looks stylish!