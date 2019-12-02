Starbucks Pike Place Coffee Pods 10 Pack 53G

A review of this is necessary because the general
A review of this is necessary because the general blurb about strength is of no help if you cannot read the detail on the box! This is marked "lungo" (110 ml, or modest-sized cup), near the low-end of the mid-roast range (intensity 7). Containing 2-4 gm less coffee than others in the Starbucks range yet intended as a lungo, you may find it very weak (in which case, try the Caffè Verona). (Taste is highly personal, so you may want to take that comment with a pinch of sugar, especially if you do not really care for the tang of coffee in your milky froth). However, for those who prefer a bit of a stronger (continental) punch, it is very acceptable as an "espresso" (40ml) (though not even suggested on the box), even with a splash of milk.