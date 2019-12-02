By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starbucks Pike Place Coffee Pods 10 Pack 53G

Product Description

  • 10 capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system.
  • Committed to Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • The Starbucks® Roast
  • Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavor. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favorite is easy.
  • From our first store in Seattle's Pike Place Market to our coffeehouses around the world, customers requested a coffee they could enjoy throughout the day. A smooth, well-rounded blend of Latin American coffees with subtly rich flavors of chocolate and toasted nuts, it's served every day at a Starbucks® store near you.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Aluminium coffee capsules compatible with NESPRESSO Coffee Machines
  • Smooth with chocolate notes
  • Well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts balancing the smooth mouthfeel
  • A rich, satisfying and balanced cup to enjoy throughout the day
  • Medium-roasted coffee
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • Enjoy STARBUCKS at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house
  • Pack size: 53g

Information

Storage

Best before: see on the side

Importer address

  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

Net Contents

10 x 53g ℮

A review of this is necessary because the general

A review of this is necessary because the general blurb about strength is of no help if you cannot read the detail on the box! This is marked "lungo" (110 ml, or modest-sized cup), near the low-end of the mid-roast range (intensity 7). Containing 2-4 gm less coffee than others in the Starbucks range yet intended as a lungo, you may find it very weak (in which case, try the Caffè Verona). (Taste is highly personal, so you may want to take that comment with a pinch of sugar, especially if you do not really care for the tang of coffee in your milky froth). However, for those who prefer a bit of a stronger (continental) punch, it is very acceptable as an "espresso" (40ml) (though not even suggested on the box), even with a splash of milk.

