Starbucks Decaffeinated Espresso Coffee Pods 10 Pack 57G

Product Description
- 10 capsules of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system.
- Committed to Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- starbucks.com/social-impact
- The Starbucks® Roast
- Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavor. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favorite is easy.
- Every espresso beverage we handcraft for you started right here. The quest began in 1975 with a search for the perfect melding of beans and roast, ending months of intense experimentation later with the coffee you're holding in your hand. A recipe for caramelly sweetness - so right it's never been changed.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Aluminium coffee capsules compatible with NESPRESSO Coffee Machines
- Rich & caramelly notes
- Intense and caramelly sweet, this coffee is at the heart of our handcrafted decaf latte
- Dark roast coffee
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- Enjoy STARBUCKS at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house
- Pack size: 57g
Information
Storage
Best before: see on the side.
Importer address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Customer Service 08002793160
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
- Customer Service 180085600
Net Contents
10 x 57g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020