Remington F3 Foil Shaver

try to find replacement blade and foil
this is a really good I have had it for 7 months shaving twice a day I am now ready for a new foil and blade does anyone know where I can get these
good battery
I got this as a xmas present very happy does the job .Great battery smooth shave.
No plug in the box
There was only a two pin plug in the box and we couldn’t charge it when we got home. Nothing on the outside of the box indicated that there was no plug
Pity it won't work whilst it is being recharged.
I was looking for a cheapish shaver to replace my other shaver and with a trimmer. My other's rechargeable batteries were dying a death. All other makes with trimmers were rather more than I was willing to pay. Thanks to Tony (also 4 stars) I have now found out I must ensure it has some charge otherwise I will go out with hair on my face! And I now see that when the foil and cutters are worn out I must buy another shaver as it appears Remington does not supply these. A pity. Without these two problems I would have given 5 stars. I would recommend this shaver as long as the buyer knew about the drawbacks.