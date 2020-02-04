By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Remington F3 Foil Shaver

4(4)Write a review
£ 25.00
£25.00/each
  • - Dual foil cutters give a close and effective shave
  • - Detail pop up trimmer
  • - 40 minutes usage from a 4-hour charge
  • The F3 Foil Shaver is the perfect choice for clean, close shaving. It's easy to use and has everything you need to achieve a groomed appearance for any occasion. With independent dual flexing foils and a pop up detail trimmer, this shaver gives you the power of a 40 minute cordless shave from just a 4 hour charge and its LED gauge shows you exactly how much charge you have left.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

try to find replacement blade and foil

5 stars

this is a really good I have had it for 7 months shaving twice a day I am now ready for a new foil and blade does anyone know where I can get these

good battery

5 stars

I got this as a xmas present very happy does the job .Great battery smooth shave.

No plug in the box

2 stars

There was only a two pin plug in the box and we couldn’t charge it when we got home. Nothing on the outside of the box indicated that there was no plug

Pity it won't work whilst it is being recharged.

4 stars

I was looking for a cheapish shaver to replace my other shaver and with a trimmer. My other's rechargeable batteries were dying a death. All other makes with trimmers were rather more than I was willing to pay. Thanks to Tony (also 4 stars) I have now found out I must ensure it has some charge otherwise I will go out with hair on my face! And I now see that when the foil and cutters are worn out I must buy another shaver as it appears Remington does not supply these. A pity. Without these two problems I would have given 5 stars. I would recommend this shaver as long as the buyer knew about the drawbacks.

