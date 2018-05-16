Remington R4 Rotary Shaver

- - Dual track blades and flexing cutters work in tandem with the pivoting neck of the shaver to give you with a close, clean shaven look
- - 3 Day Stubble Styler attachment for a carefully crafted unshaven look
- - Anti-microbial Head Surrounds to reduce irritation
- The R4 cordless Rotary Shaver is the one of the latest additions to the Remington Style Series shavers. It has dual track blades and flexing cutters to capture every hair for a precision shave whatever your beard style. Antimicrobial head surrounds help to protect the skin and the unique 3 day stubble styler attachment helps to give a groomed appearance to a more rugged look.
