Remington 2000W Travel Hair Dryer

Product Description
- Diffuser
- Removable easy clean rear grille
- Cool shot to set styles
- - 2 heat & speed settings
- - Folding handle for easy storage
- - Concentrator & compact diffuser
- Now you can create your signature style wherever you are, thanks to our On The Go Compact Dryer, your perfect travelling companion. Our specially designed compact hair dryer comes with a foldable handle and compact diffuser, making it ideal for slipping into any bag, whether it's for the gym or a hotel. And with two heat settings delivering a powerful 2000W, you can count on it to create a beautiful look every time, any time.
