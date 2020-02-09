Caroline Gardner Bee Pouch Bags

Versatile
These bags are sweet,very useful to pop in handbag if just want a few items of shopping and pouch to keep it in most convenient.Wonder ifcwould make useful bag for people using walking frame as could put things in it and hang on front of frame save having to trundle around looking for glasses ,book,newspaper but not sure how would hang on frame.Make a lovely little inexpensive gift or if like me have to be admitted to hospital be useful to put dirty washing in bed a few if like me depend on kind friends to do their washing when hospitalised,all in all a great little versatile bag and has the added bonus of being made from recycled milk bottles.