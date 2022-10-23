Parker Jotter Ballpoint Pen, Magenta, Medium Point, Blue Ink

Jotter originals, the original design icon capturing thoughts and inspiring new ideas since 1954. The range of PARKER ballpoint pens combine Jotter's distinctive silhouette, signature click and arrow clip with a retro colour palette that pays tribute to over 60 years of writing excellence. A vibrant addition to the Jotter family and ideal for on-the-go writing, PARKER Jotter originals brings a retro flair to every stroke of the pen.

Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come. For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.

Glossy magenta finish with a retro touch inspires original ideas Experience the streamlined style and clean lines of the iconic Parker Jotter design Signature retractable design opens with a satisfying click Ultra resistant scratch-free plastic body Fitted with Quinkflow ballpoint refill for optimal ink flow and a smooth writing experience; medium point; also works with Parker gel refills

Produce of

Made in Switzerland