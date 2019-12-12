Kellogg's All Bran Golden Crunch Berries Cereal
New
- Energy722kJ 172kcal9%
- Fat4.7g7%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars9.7g11%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ
Product Description
- Crunchy Wheat Bran and Mixed Cereal Pieces with Freeze Dried Red Fruits
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- High in a superior fibre that fuels a healthy* gut
- *Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to acceleration of intestinal transit. Fibre Crunch Berry Burst contains 4.5g per serving.
- 1 Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
- 2 That fuels a healthy gut
- 3 Helping you feel at your best every day
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- 4.5g wheat bran fibre per serving
- Natural grains
- Healthy gut
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 390g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Bran (27%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Freeze Dried Fruits (3%) (Blackberry, Raspberry, Redcurrant), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
- UK.
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/45g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1643kJ
|722kJ
|-
|391kcal
|172kcal
|9%
|Fat
|11g
|4.7g
|7%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|26g
|of which sugars
|21g
|9.7g
|11%
|Fibre
|13g
|6.0g
|Protein
|7.6g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.36g
|6%
|Vitamin D
|2.7µg
|106%
|2.4µg
|48%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.59mg
|54%
|0.3mg
|24%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.76mg
|54%
|0.3mg
|24%
|Niacin (B3)
|8.6mg
|54%
|3.8mg
|24%
|Vitamin B6
|0.76mg
|54%
|0.3mg
|24%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|218µg
|54%
|48.0µg
|24%
|Vitamin B12
|1.4µg
|54%
|0.60µg
|24%
|Iron
|5.0mg
|36%
|3.4mg
|16%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019