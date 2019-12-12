By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's All Bran Golden Crunch Berries Cereal

Kellogg's All Bran Golden Crunch Berries Cereal
£ 3.60
£9.24/kg

New

45g
  • Energy722kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Wheat Bran and Mixed Cereal Pieces with Freeze Dried Red Fruits
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • High in a superior fibre that fuels a healthy* gut
  • *Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to acceleration of intestinal transit. Fibre Crunch Berry Burst contains 4.5g per serving.
  • 1 Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
  • 2 That fuels a healthy gut
  • 3 Helping you feel at your best every day

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • 4.5g wheat bran fibre per serving
  • Natural grains
  • Healthy gut
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Bran (27%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Freeze Dried Fruits (3%) (Blackberry, Raspberry, Redcurrant), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/45g%RI*
Energy 1643kJ722kJ
-391kcal172kcal9%
Fat 11g4.7g7%
of which saturates 0.9g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate 59g26g
of which sugars 21g9.7g11%
Fibre 13g6.0g
Protein 7.6g3.4g
Salt 0.80g0.36g6%
Vitamin D 2.7µg106%2.4µg48%
Thiamin (B1) 0.59mg54%0.3mg24%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.76mg54%0.3mg24%
Niacin (B3)8.6mg54%3.8mg24%
Vitamin B6 0.76mg54%0.3mg24%
Folic Acid (B9)218µg54%48.0µg24%
Vitamin B12 1.4µg54%0.60µg24%
Iron 5.0mg36%3.4mg16%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

